Prime Day: Returnal for PS5 is down to just $50 right now

Gamers with next-gen consoles found themselves a bit of sticker shock when next-gen games debuted at $70, but Amazon is here to salve your wallets. Amazon wants to help this Prime Day, with the next-gen Returnal discounted to $50, letting you keep a crisp $20 in your wallet. Isn’t that great?

Crash-land onto the procedurally-generated world of Returnal, and prepare to die, repeatedly. The third-party roguelike has elements of bullet-hell SHMUPS, and every death brings you one step closer to escaping the ruins of the ancient civilization you’ve found yourself marooned on.

With a Metacritic score of 86, plug in, turn out, and lose your ego – it’ll just get in the way. The 3D audio enabled by the PS5 is a treat, giving you all the audible cues you need to survive the intense firefights, and the next-gen visuals are a treat to keep you coming back.

The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

