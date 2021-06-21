Prime Day: Roborock’s S6 Pure robovac is only $360 (normally $599) right now

This Prime Day, clean up your house while cleaning up with deals, as the Roborock S6 Pure is down to only $360. Yes, that’s not a mistype, that’s the actual price. It normally runs $599. Insane, right?

For that paltry sum, you get robovacuuming, robomopping, Lidar navigation so you don’t need to put down magnetic strips, selective room cleaning, and Alexa voice control. Oh, and it can store maps for multiple floors, so it can clean your whole house (with a little bit of help to get up the stairs!).

Once you see how well Roborock cleans your floors, you won’t go back to manually vacuuming or mopping. Seriously, our apartment is cleaner than it ever has been, and I’d be jumping all over this deal if I didn’t already have the S6 MaxV doing sweeping duty (which is also on sale with a $200 discount, FYI).

We want you to know that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

