Prime Day: Score a Cyberpower gaming PC right now for only $590
You can save 16% on Prime Day with this Cyberpower PC.
Amazon Prime Day is all about great deals, and this year isn’t any different. As part of this year’s deals, the CyberpowerPC Gamer Master Gaming PC is available for just $589.99. That’s $110 cheaper than its original price of $699.99.
This PC is a great entry-level gaming rig for people looking to branch out into PC gaming. The rig comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 3100 CPU, coupled with an Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 2GB graphics card.
This PC has all the storage you need with a 240 GB SSD alongside a 2 TB hard drive. 8 GB of RAM and a preinstalled Windows 10 operating system means this PC is ready to go straight out of the box.
As a reminder, you do have to have an active Amazon Prime membership to be eligible for this deal. You can go ahead and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime so you don’t miss out on any amazing deals like this one.
