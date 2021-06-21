Prime Day: Snag Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for only $50

Gamers with next-gen consoles found themselves a bit of sticker shock when next-gen games debuted at $70, but Amazon is here to salve your wallets. This Prime Day, get Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for $50, leaving you $20 in your pocket.

What’s more, you also get the remastered version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, so you can enjoy all the web-slinging, roof-swinging action you can handle. Swing into action in the original game, or take on the mantle of Miles Morales under the mentorship of Peter Parker, and save New York from criminal masterminds.

These are two of the best-looking games on the PS5, so they’re highly recommended. Plus, everyone likes Spider-Man, right?

The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

