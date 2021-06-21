Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at a steep 25% discount for Prime Day, making it only $600 to own one of the best flagship devices on the market. And yes, it’s fully unlocked for use on any US carrier, with a warranty.

That means you could soon be taking 8K video, using that neat 30x Space Zoom, and more, with enough battery life for all-day use without being tied to a charger. The 6.2-inch AMOLED screen is beautiful, bright, and high resolution, and the 64MP camera is perfect for crystal clear, crisp shots.

128GB of internal storage is enough for your apps, photos, and more, and with 8GB of RAM, multitasking is a breeze. Oh, and the 120Hz refresh rate on the screen will make your games look silky-smooth.

The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.