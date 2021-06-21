Prime Day: These $248 Sony noise-canceling headphones are discounted down to $118

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to pick up a pair of Sony noise-canceling headphones, we have something for you. Right now, Amazon is blowing out these XB900N noise-canceling headphones for just $118 for Prime Day. They usually sell for $248.

Get extra bass and next-level noise canceling in these comfortable headphones. Long-lasting wireless freedom brings up to 30 hours of battery life, outlasting even the longest travel day. Touchpad controls bring advanced functionality to your music. Enjoy smartphone connectivity with Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in.

Picking these up for just $118 is an absolute steal and it’s definitely something you should keep on your radar, especially if you’re in the market for an excellent pair of noise-canceling headphones.

The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.