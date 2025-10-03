Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Prime Video just dropped bundle deals that make your old cable package look like highway robbery. Twenty add-on channels now come packaged in money-saving combos. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

First up, we have the bargain hunters’ paradise. Starz pairs with Hallmark+ for $13.99 monthly. AMC+ teams up with Hallmark+ at $12.99. Your guilty pleasure reality shows meet premium dramas.

Here’s a good one: HBO Max bundles with Starz for $20.99. That’s prestige television overload. Cinemax joins HBO Max for $21.99 if you need more movie channels.

Next on the chopping block is niche content, which becomes cheaper. For example, crime junkies score big with this package deal: A&E Crime Central plus Lifetime Movie Club costs just $6.99. That’s less than a McDonald’s value meal.

PBS Kids bundles with PBS Masterpiece for $8.99. Educational content for the kids. British mysteries for adults. Everyone wins.

If you’re looking to get your horror fix in, MGM+ pairs with Shudder for $11.99. Horror fans get studio classics plus indie scares. BritBox joins MGM+ at $13.99 for Anglophiles craving both sides of the pond.

The Premium Tier Reality Check

These bundles slash individual subscription costs significantly. Starz alone typically runs $9.99 monthly. Add Hallmark+ separately, and you’re paying more than the bundle price.

MGM+ appears in multiple packages. Smart move by Amazon. The studio’s content library anchors several deals.

Cut the Cord Completely

Prime Video’s strategy targets cord-cutters seeking premium content without premium prices. Each bundle targets specific viewing preferences. Crime enthusiasts. British television addicts. Horror devotees.

Your streaming bill stays manageable. Your content library expands dramatically. Cable companies keep losing subscribers.

Pick your poison. Binge responsibly.

