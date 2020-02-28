Product copywriting made simple; A beginner’s guide

You’ve built a great product and set up your store online. You’ve even started promoting the product and you’re getting some traffic. Now it’s time to convert those visitors into leads and eventually customers.

Copywriting is one of the best strategies you can use to convince your traffic to take that next step. By its very definition, it means writing material that encourages visitors to begin evaluating your products and services with the aim of buying from your brand.

But where do you begin? How do you start writing web copy? And, how do you know that you’re doing it right? These are just some of the questions you’ll need to answer if you’re going to run a successful copywriting campaign.

This guide is designed to help you understand the merits of copywriting and get you on the path to writing copy that sells. Let’s begin with a definition.

What is Product Copywriting?

There are different ways to market products and services. You can create a video, erect billboards, or market on Instagram, but marketing copy refers to written marketing material as opposed to rich-media advertisements and promotions. It is the general term for any text material aimed at encouraging and convincing consumers to buy a particular good or service.

Marketing copywriting is essential for any website, ecommerce store, and for use in any promotional print material.

Product copywriting is the process of writing marketing copy to explain and sell a particular product. The overall objective is to explain what the product is and convey essential information, such as the features and benefits of the product to help convince people to buy.

Benefits of Good Copywriting

Copywriting, as we’ve mentioned, helps get visitors through the door; product copies help drive your message home. But, that’s not the only benefit. The following are four other ways your business would benefit from good copywriting.

Good copy sells

First-class product copies tell a charming story. They entertain readers. When you tell a good story, people listen. As such, with a good product copy, you can promote your products the whole day and your audience will stop, pay attention, and if they’re charmed, buy.

Establish long-lasting relationships

The essence of copywriting is to answer common questions that people may have about your brand, products, and services. Perhaps they’re wondering how the new product you’re launching will help them. Or, maybe they’ve had a poor experience with similar products in the past. Good copy allows you to address these concerns, and, by so doing, build strong relationships with your customers.

Transform lesser-known products into must-haves

When launching a new product, especially, convincing people to overlook existing alternatives and buy your new product can be a huge challenge. Why? Because consumers have likely seen a similar product before. Maybe they already know a vendor who sells a similar product for less. Good product copy sets you apart and makes your initially unknown product a must-have.

Elevates your brand to the next level

One thing all successful brands share is exceptional copywriting. They have marketing teams tasked with generating outstanding product copies to differentiate them from the competition. These copies instantly make these brands appear powerful and unique. It makes the brands stand tall among the rest. Great copywriting can have the same impact on your brand.

Types of Copywriting

Before we learn how to write great product copies, let’s spend a few minutes on copy types. There are several types of product copies, including;

Sales copywriting

Sales copies attempt to tap into the audience’s subconscious to understand what appeals to the target consumers. Once you determine what the audience wants, you can then create informational and creative sales copies that resonate with those needs.

Common forms of sales copy include;

Text in advertising

Product descriptions

Product category descriptions

Non-obvious advertising in magazines

SEO copywriting

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) has become a necessity for any business that hopes to be found online. It allows your business to appear in search engines such as Google and Bing, thus boosting your potential for traffic and conversions.

SEO copywriting refers to the strategic use of keywords to boost your position/rank in search engine result pages. This type of copywriting mostly appears in;

Product descriptions

Web content

Web copywriting

Web product copies are content pieces that appear on the web. They are designed to promote a brand or its products and services. Web copies often appear in the form of;

Blog posts

Articles

Social media posts

For the most part, web copywriting is about establishing and cultivating long-term relationships between a brand and its customers. The content often focuses on giving readers something informational and insightful for engagement and to encourage sharing.

Creative copywriting

Creative copywriting is what you see in commercials and advertisements. Think about the slogans and turns of phrase aimed at grabbing the customer’s attention and remaining top of mind. A few good examples include “Just Do It” by Nike and “Open Happiness” by Coca-Cola.

These copies are often found in;

Jingles

Commercials

One thing you’ll notice about creative copies is that they don’t involve a lot of writing. Creative thinking is needed, though.

Technical copywriting

Technical copywriting is less about creativity and more about facts. Unlike other forms of copywriting where creative thinking is encouraged, technical copywriting focuses more on statistics, data, and facts. It is often found in;

Whitepapers

Industry guides

Another factor that distinguishes technical copywriting from other types of copywriting is that the writer must have in-depth knowledge of the subject matter.

Product Copywriting Tips and Best Practices

Though different product copies are created differently, there are a few common ground rules you can apply to make your copies more professional and enticing. These include

Keep it simple, stupid

This is a common saying in marketing. Put differently, get to the point, keeping your sentences and paragraphs short and succinct. Too much clutter only serves to confuse the consumer.

Use active, not passive voice

Say “every user loves this feature,” rather than “this feature is loved by every user.” For one, passive writing is too wordy, often making it unclear and difficult to understand. Additionally, no one speaks like that. In copywriting, you write how people speak.

Good artists copy, great ones steal

You don’t have to reinvent the wheel; you should always look to learn from the successful brands. However, don’t copy what they’re doing word-for-word, deed-for-deed. Instead, “steal” the idea and convey it in your own words.

Avoid clichés and filler content

Buzzwords and overused phrases are not good for copywriting – because they don’t stick. Since the words are used everywhere, they won’t make you unique. Consumers won’t remember you when they think about those words.

Maintain a consistent brand voice

This is very important. Find your brand voice, a voice that connects with your audience, and stick to it. It’s just like everyday life; everyone is identifiable by their voice. Even in the dark, you can tell that it’s so and so speaking. Consumers should be able to distinguish your brand voice too. If you need to speak differently, change your tone, not voice.

Write for people, AND search engines

People want content they can relate to; content that informs and teaches. The content must also be easy to read. At the same time, though, make sure that your content is optimized for online searches. Use keywords, improve your page load times, and make navigation easy.

Add images and visuals

Although copywriting focuses exclusively on written text, it’s vital that you add images and visuals to the final copy. The reason is simple – humans love visuals. Our brains are hardwired to connect with photos, videos, and other visuals more than plain text.

Use CTAs to guide action

People who come across your product copies and are attracted to your offers may want to find out more information about your brand or products. So, do they call you? Do they click on a link? Or, do they visit your Facebook page? Use CTAs to tell them what to do.

Always Measure, Test, and Improve

In business, it takes consistent effort to achieve the desired growth. So, never rest on your laurels. Even when your product copies are performing wonderfully, ensure to measure the results and actively seek ways to improve.

