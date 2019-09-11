Protect your eyes from blue light with this portable desk lamp, Oculamp

In the last decade, I’m sure you’ve heard that your devices are emitting something called blue light. It sounds harmless, but blue light is connected to some pretty serious issues. It can affect your sleep, damage your eyes, and recent research suggests that there’s a connection to cancer. One study even found that blue light exposure can present a 1.5 to 2-fold higher risk of developing breast and prostate cancer.

Fortunately, there are solutions to protect us from the blue light emitted from our devices. There is everything from blue light glasses to phone screen protectors. But, what about the blue light emitted from your everyday lighting?

Now, there is Oculamp. Developed by optometrist Dhruvin Patel and his team at Ocushield, Oculamp is a desk lamp that can be used for a bedside table, on a desk, or wherever you need it. Since it’s sleek, lightweight, and portable, you can take easily bring it with you anywhere.

“At Ocushield, we believe in protecting your eyes from harmful blue light, enabling you to avoid eye strain and get a better nights sleep. Introducing the Oculamp, our all-day and all-night light,” says Patel. “Most bulbs in the home give off blue light. This is bad for your eyes and worse for your sleep. Blue light trips up your body clock – by blocking melatonin, the thing that reminds your body when it’s bedtime.”

Oculamp is equipped with three light settings that are all controlled by with its touch-panel display. It has a 2000mAh lithium battery, which translates to 20 hours of battery life. Plus, for every order, Ocushield will donate £1 to the Fight for Sight eye research charity.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: