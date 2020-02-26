If you’ve always wanted to learn to code or looking to boost your resume with some coding background for a job, Python is an accessible, general-purpose language to learn. With the Complete 2020 Python Programming Certification Bundle, you’ll get 12 complete courses to walk you through the essentials of Python.

Work your way towards Python fluency with courses that cover everything from web design to AI to data science and more. Organize and analyze data efficiently and with clarity using Python’s data science, analysis and visualization tools. Familiarize yourself with the language, build apps, code clustered algorithms and dive into deep learning technology through the 1,061 lessons included in the bundle.

Get started on web design, image processing and more with this thorough overview of the many possible uses of Python. Learn at your own pace and through hands-on experiences in these twelve interactive courses.

Priced at over $2000 when purchased separately, the Complete Python Programming Certification Bundle is on sale for just $49.99. Strengthen your programming career and level up your earning potential with this comprehensive 12-course bundle.

