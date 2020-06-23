Q&A: How Jumpstory is using AI to make visual marketing more human 

When we think of stock photography, the images that come to mind are typically ones that lack diversity and authenticity. There’s the smile-perfect woman pointing at some chart behind her or the businessman in his tailored suit staring sternly at the portfolio in his hands. For decades, this has been the selection for marketers and unlike choosing your headline or SEO text, there aren’t any formulas that reveal how these photos will perform.

It looks like the times are finally changing. The Denmark-based startup, JumpStory, is the world’s first AI-based image platform that offers over 25 million high-performing, impactful visuals. By using the latest knowledge within neuromarketing to train their AI, their visuals are genuine and improve results in both communication and marketing by up to 80%.

To learn more about the platform, we spoke with Co-founder, serial entrepreneur, and bestselling author Jonathan Low.

What inspired you to launch JumpStory?

We looked at the market of photos & videos online, and we felt that there was a huge gap in the market. Most images that you find on stock photo websites look fake and too picture-perfect. There is a huge lack of authenticity and real, powerful images, and at the same time the picture industry has a lot of legal pitfalls and complex rules.

There was a need for a simple and powerful solution, where you only find authentic and high-performing images – and with one simple license and one price. That is what we have created with JumpStory.

What are some of the key differences between JumpStory and other stock photography platforms?

JumpStory uses AI to get rid of all the bad and fake looking photos. We focus on impact – not just images.

We source from +500 million images from 100,000’s of photographers and video-makers. We then use machine learning to automatically remove images that don’t look authentic, and we use neuro-marketing & AI to reduce the library to only high-performing visuals.

This means that digital marketers only get authentic and high-performing images, so they save both time and money by using JumpStory. We transform an entire industry from just being about images to images with impact.

How are you using machine learning to disrupt the industry?

Machine-learning is at the core of everything we do. When people hear the term, they may think about something artificial, but in fact, we use AI to make image search more human. We train the machine to look for real humans and real emotions, and we also use ML to source the web to find the best possible images for marketing. This makes us totally unique in the industry.

What do you believe is in store for the future of stock photography?

At JumpStory we don’t believe in a future, where stock platforms are the winners. Instead, companies like ourselves and our major competitors need to understand that in the future their products should work, where people do. This means that we integrate with all the leading platforms out there – whether that is CMS, marketing automation, landing page builders, content software, etc. People are too busy to go to an image platform to look for images. They want an instant and seamless experience like we already know it from social media etc.

If you want to understand the future of stock photography, look at how simple companies like Dropbox and Slack have made people’s lives. The future of the industry is not about rights, legal or licenses – it’s about user design and experience.

What’s next for JumpStory?

Conquering the world. Nothing less. We’re still a small mosquito compared to elephants like Adobe, Shutterstock, and Getty, but we believe that we have the right kind of poison to really hit them, where it hurts. We’re in this industry to win it – not to become another stock photo platform that the world can easily continue without.

Is there anything else you’d like to share with our audience?

We believe in total transparency. That is why we’ve shared our product roadmap for the next 6 months openly on our platform:

If your audience has ideas on how to create the future of images, we would love to hear their ideas and opinions! https://jumpstory.com/publicroadmap/

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: