Deals
Quarantined? Pass the time with this 1TB PS4 Slim bundle – right now it’s just $250
You get three games along with a one-year warranty from Sony.
If you’re stuck at home in quarantine and looking to pass the time, a gaming console is one of your best options. And if you’re looking to finally make the jump to one, Woot is blowing out this PlayStation 4 Slim bundle for just $250.
While it may seem like a lot of scratch for a system that was released four years ago, it’s not because this bundle includes three critically acclaimed games. The games included are God of War, The Last of Us, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Again, you get this all for just $250. Not a bad deal at all.
So yea, if you’re looking to cop a new gaming system on the cheap, this is the best deal you’ll find out there right now. You even get free shipping with this too. So yea, pretty good value all around. For more info, click the button below.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- This iPhone X/XS battery charging case is only $11 right now for Prime members
- Amazon is blessing new subscribers with 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited
- Add 12 more months to you Xbox Live Gold membership for $50
- Score this massive battery pack that usually costs $35 for just $15
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.