Quick, Amazon has its Alexa smart plug down to an unbelievable $5
You don’t have to think twice about this deal. Buy a few of them at that price. Seriously, they’re worth every penny.
We’re not sure how Amazon is making a profit on this, but for a limited time, the company is blowing out their own Alexa smart plugs out the door at just $5 a pop with code AMZNPLUG. That’s right, for $5 measly dollars, you’ll get Amazon’s insanely popular smart plug at a steal. They usually sell these for $25, so yea, this something you don’t have to think twice about.
Amazon Smart Plug lets you voice control your lights, fans, coffee makers, and more. All you need is an Alexa-enabled device like Echo, Fire TV, Fire tablet, Sonos One, or even just the Alexa app on your phone. And with multiple Amazon Smart Plugs, you can control multiple outlets. The best part about these plugs is that it doesn’t require a smart home hub.
Seriously, at just $5 apiece, this is a no-brainer. At that price, it probably wouldn’t hurt picking up a few. They’re so cheap you could put these on every outlet of your home. Either way, this deal is ripe for the picking, and we suggest ordering a few before supplies run out or the coupon code expires.
