Quick, Amazon is blowing out these YI security cams at just $18 a pop

If you’ve wanted to install security cams in your home but taken back by some of the expensive price tags, well now is your chance because Amazon is blowing out these YI security cams at just $18 a piece. They usually sell for $31 each.

For $18, you can get a lot of features out of these puppies. This includes an optional 24/7 emergency response service, cloud loop-recordings with no storage limit, motion detection, two-way audio, and a whole lot more. There’s even a feature that lets you know when a baby is crying. Extremely useful for all the new parents out there.

Listen, paying just $18 is an absolute-no brainer. You’d be crazy to pass this up. Heck, at these prices, it probably wouldn’t hurt picking up a few to fully blanket your home in security cams. Either way, it’s for grabs and we’re guessing this deal is going to get gobbled up pretty fast so we suggest pulling the trigger on this sooner than later. Click the button below for more information.

