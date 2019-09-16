Quick, score a Ring Video Doorbell 2 for just $70

If you don’t mind a refurb, Woot is currently blowing out the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for just $70 a pop.

Before we go any further, it’s probably safe to mention that these are not 100% refurbished, but instead used products. However, according to Woot (which is a subsidiary of Amazon), all units have been “tested and verified internally by Amazon to meet the specified product condition, but may have cosmetic blemishes.”

These video doorbells usually retail at around $200, so seeing these discounted to just $70 is an absolute steal, even with the cosmetic blemishes. Either way, this is an excellent opportunity to jump into the world of video doorbells. I mean, at just $70, you really can’t go wrong.

From what we can tell, this deal is only good for today or until supplies run out. For more information, check out the Woot product page here.

> Ring Video Doorbell 2 – $70

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.