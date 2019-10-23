Portable battery chargers are a godsend. They’re great for traveling, emergencies, and pretty much just about anything. And if for some reason you still haven’t got one or need to update your current one, RAVPower has a deal for you.

Exclusive to KnowTechie readers, you can score this RAVPower 16750mAh portable charger for just $21 with promo code KNOWT010. This puppy normally sells for $31. The promo code applies to all colors too.



RAVPower isn’t stopping there either. They’re offering KnowTechie readers this RAVPower 3-Port 30W Wall Charger for $9.50 with code KNOWT094 (normally $16) and this RAVPower 6ft USB-C to Lightning Cable for just $12 with code KNOWT210 (normally $16).

All of these promo codes will expire on October 28 so if we were you, we’d pull the trigger on these sooner than later. Even if you don’t need any of this stuff mentioned above, these would make some great stocking stuffers come holiday season.

