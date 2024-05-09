Brace yourselves. The Razer Basilisk V3, yes, that beast of a gaming mouse, just dropped its price to $49.99.

Originally priced at $69.99, you save 20 bucks on a gaming mouse that rarely sees any discounts. Who doesn’t love a good bargain?

Now, let’s talk specs. This isn’t just any mouse. It’s a gamer’s delight! Imagine an 11-button marvel that you can program to perfection. It has a scroll wheel that shifts from tactile to smooth faster than you can say “FPS Pro.”

Razer Basilisk V3 Customizable Ergonomic Gaming Mouse $69.99 $49.99 The Razer Basilisk V3 offers an adjustable scroll wheel, 11 programmable buttons, and a 26K DPI sensor tailored for precision and customization in gaming. What We Like: $30 off standard retail price offers substantial savings.

High DPI and customizable buttons enhance gaming accuracy and flexibility.

Razer Chroma RGB lighting adds a responsive, aesthetic touch to your setup.

Ergonomic design promotes comfort during extended gaming sessions. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Speaking of speed, it boasts a 26,000 DPI optical sensor for precision that could almost be considered overkill. Almost.

And oh, the colors!

The Razer Chroma RGB lighting isn’t just about looking pretty. Sync it with your game, and it reacts to events in real time. It’s like having a gaming companion that lights up with your triumphs and, well, your defeats.

But here’s the kicker. This isn’t just a sale; it’s a steal at $49.99. Think about it. Optimal gaming performance, customizable buttons, and snazzy lights? All for 30 dollars off the usual price. It’s a no-brainer for gamers who crave that edge in performance and aesthetics.

So, what are you waiting for? This deal isn’t going to last forever. Gear up, get clicking, and upgrade your gaming setup. Your desktop will thank you. Your opponents? Not so much.

Razer Basilisk V3 Customizable Ergonomic Gaming Mouse $69.99 $49.99 Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news