Razer’s popular DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse is down to just $30 right now

Most gaming mice look like futuristic EMP grenades or robotic pets, but Razer’s DeathAdder Elite became one of Amazon’s favorite gaming mice by keeping things clean and simple. If you want to try it out, Amazon’s marked it down to just $30 today, the best price we’ve ever seen. It normally sells for $60. Here are some of the key features this mouse has to offer:

High Precision 16,000 DPI Optical Sensor: Offers on the fly sensitivity adjustment through dedicated DPI buttons (reprogrammable) for gaming and creative work

Customizable Chroma RGB Color Profiles: Includes 16.8 million color combinations with included preset profiles

7 programmable buttons: Allows for button remapping and assignment of complex macro functions through Razer Synapse

This is a limited time deal so we’re not sure how long this deal will last, so if you’re in the market for a new gaming mouse, you should probably pull the trigger on this sooner than later. It also makes for a great holiday gift too.



