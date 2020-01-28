RealityEngines.AI launches a new tool to help businesses of all sizes utilize data

Data is confusing. It’s expensive. It is also what drives many business decisions in today’s world. You can see where this can quickly become a problem when you have a business or startup that has the passion but not the funds or know-how to use that data.

RealityEngines.AI is hoping to change that with the launch of its fully autonomous Cloud AI service that can help smaller businesses utilize the power of AI to make data understandable and helpful – even when that company doesn’t have a mountain of data to go off of.

Curtis breaks it down nicely over at Forbes, noting:

Using a Neural Architecture Search (NAS) technique called BANANAS, when a user points their data (through an API) to RealityEngines.AI and selects a use case (churn predictions, fraud detection, sales lead forecasting, security threat detection, cloud spend optimization, et al.), the data is attacked by the NAS to create cutting-edge models then refined by a generative adversarial network (GAN) in order to augment sparse or noisy data with synthetic data to further enhance the data modeling.

If you need it broken down even further – it basically means that the system takes your data, pushing it through some fancy tools provided by RealityEngines.AI and gives your data and data modeling that is easily understood, even without a huge data set to go off of.

This isn’t very exciting to the average consumer, obviously, so RealityEngines.AI is using something we all love (and some hate) – facial morphing. As you can see in the picture above, RealityEngines.AI used its cloud AI service to generate facial features on Taylor Swift and George Clooney to demonstrate how this tech can be used quickly and effectively to provide businesses with the types of data analysis needed.

Will this change the world? Probably not, but is it a stepping stone to making data something we can all use to our benefit. Quite possibly.

