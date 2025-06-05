Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Reddit has filed a lawsuit against Anthropic, accusing it of using Reddit’s content without permission to train its AI models.

The case, filed in a Northern California court, claims that Anthropic took Reddit’s user-generated posts and used them for profit without following Reddit’s rules or getting a license to do so.

Reddit argues that this is both illegal and unfair to its users.

This lawsuit marks the first time a major tech company like Reddit has directly challenged an AI company over how its training data was gathered.

Other similar lawsuits have already been filed by media companies, authors, and musicians who say AI firms used their content without approval or payment.

For example, The New York Times is suing OpenAI and Microsoft, while celebrities like Sarah Silverman have also taken legal action.

Reddit’s top lawyer, Ben Lee, said in a statement that the company won’t let others make money from Reddit posts without giving anything back to the people who wrote them. (Via: TechCrunch)

He emphasized that Reddit wants to protect its community’s privacy and contributions.

Interestingly, Reddit has made legal deals with other companies like OpenAI and Google, allowing them to use Reddit’s data under certain conditions that aim to protect users.

This shows that Reddit is not against AI use in general, just against unlicensed use. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also owns nearly 9% of Reddit and was previously on its board.

Reddit says it told Anthropic not to use its content, but claims that the company ignored that warning.

It also accuses Anthropic of using web-scraping bots that disobeyed Reddit’s automated rules, continuing to collect data over 100,000 times even after claiming to stop.

Now, Reddit is asking the court to order Anthropic to stop using its content and to pay damages.

Anthropic responded by saying it disagrees with Reddit’s accusations and will fight the lawsuit in court.

