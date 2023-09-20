Redesigned Fitbit app starts rolling out globally
The first big redesign since it dropped the social features.
Yesterday, Fitbit not only teased what is likely its Charge 6 tracker on its official X (formerly Twitter) account but also rolled out the newly redesigned Fitbit app.
The Fitbit app has kept pretty much the same design for years, even though the company added new features occasionally. A redesign was necessary after the company eliminated all the social aspects of its app.
So, Fitbit has finally redesigned its app, which is now rolling out globally to Android and iOS users.
Google went over all the key features of the new Fitbit app and what makes the redesign special in a blog post.
What are the changes in the new Fitbit app?
Besides the redesign, the biggest change is in the use of space. The app is categorized under three tabs — Today, Coach, and You.
Build software without devs. Blazingly fast. Trusted by 100,000+ teams worldwide. It's so easy, anyone can use it. Start building now.
"Just Write Your Damn Book Already” is a printable guidebook that helps you turn ideas into manuscripts. It’s affordable and perfect for aspiring authors
The app previously featured four tabs for years — Today, Discover, Community, and Premium. As most of the “Community” aspects have been removed, keeping it doesn’t make any sense.
In the new design, it’s obvious what each tab means.
The Today tab shows what you have done, rounding up your steps, sleep, and other activity tracks. Here, you can also track your diet, mood, or other stats you’re trying to keep an eye on.
On the other hand, the Coach tab is for workouts. And lastly, with the You tab, you control all your data, change your personal goals, and track your long-term achievements.
Most importantly, the new updates won’t appear if you do not have a compatible Fitbit device. Fitbit has already started rolling out the app design, but it may take a few days for you to see it.
Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Google Pixel Watch 2 could get a key Fitbit Sense 2 feature
- New leak reveals Google Pixel Watch 2 specs
- Leaked Google Pixel 8 Pro ad showcases “Audio Magic Eraser”
- Google Pixel 8 series will stick to 128GB base storage, says leak