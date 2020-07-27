Reduce your exposure to germs with this $38 CLEANKEY tool

Continually washing our hands (especially after touching any surface) is extremely important these days. Germs can be lurking in some of the most unexpected places, making us want to take extra precautions to stay safe and healthy. Whether you’re going out to buy groceries, or you simply need to unlock your phone, the CLEANKEY™ Tool is here to help make your life a bit less stressful.

This antimicrobial CLEANKEY tool, crafted from robust copper alloy, resists up to 99% of bacteria, viruses, and fungi found on everyday surfaces. With the ability to safely take the gadget with you wherever you go, the ergonomically tarnish-resistant key is compact and constructed to help you interact with any surfaces you may encounter daily — all without worrying about germs getting on your hands.

This device allows you to open doors, press elevator buttons, touch digital screens or type in your PIN at any ATM without ever having to contact exposed exteriors. Features include a hook for pulling doors and levers, a finger hole for a comfortable grip, and a keyring loop for easy access whenever you’re on the go. Plus, a nifty retractable carabiner for effortless retrieval from your belt loop or purse is also included.

With two keys in the pack, you’ll be able to keep each one at different locations, have a backup, or give one to a family member or friend for contact-less access wherever they go. Easily clean the tool with steel wool or a disinfectant wipe and keep those invisible enemies at bay.

While a pack of two CLEANKEY Antimicrobial Brass Hand Tools is typically valued at $50, you can purchase both today for just $38. Ease your worries about touching germ-filled surfaces with this simple, yet mighty essential helper.

