Relieve all those aching muscles with this $140 massage gun

Everyone has been dealing with self-isolation in different ways. Some have been cooking – and eating – more, some have been concentrating on fitness and some are just trying to figure out how to work comfortably at home. Too much inaction can cause aches and pains and muscle spasms every bit as much as overdoing your weight routine. The BioGrit Massage Gun can help you with that.

No matter what the actual causes of your muscle pains are, and there can certainly be more than one, there’s no reason why you need to suffer through them. Taking pain relief medication too often, even over-the-counter products, is not a good idea. And really, the pain is only a symptom, you want to treat the muscles themselves, and you want to do it effectively.

Targeted Muscle Relief

The BioGrit Massage Gun allows you to pinpoint exactly where it hurts and hone in on that particular spot. It has 10 different speed levels, so you can choose precisely the intensity of the massage you need to suit each different area. It also has 8 separate attachment heads that are shaped to be most effective on specific muscle groups.

There are 2 attachments for your spine: duckbill and U-shaped. The arc shape will help your arms, thighs and calves. A flat attachment is for large areas, such as your legs and hips, while the spiral one is for small muscle groups. The ball head will soothe your neck and shoulders.

Convenient

There is a rechargeable battery. So you don’t have wires getting in the way of your massages, nor do you have to restrict your treatments only to locations near an outlet. Each charge will give you about 8 hours of use.

Quiet

It’s hard for a massage to be relaxing if it you have to listen to loud buzzing noises. Fortunately, this massage gun’s super silent technology is a gift to your ears.

Ordinarily, the BioGrit Massage Gun retails for $449. But it’s currently being offered at a 68% discount, so you can buy it now for just $139.99. Until 9/7, you can save an additional 15% with the code GOFORIT15.

