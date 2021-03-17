Restart 2021 demonstrates how technology is changing events in the next big revolution

2020 has redefined the event industry forever. Even as COVID-19 cut a swathe through all our lives, if there’s one reason the event industry and professionals could hang in there during the toughest of times, it was due to technology.

Virtual events became the norm because of the new safety concerns. As a result, the landscape for 2021, too, changed profoundly. Optimism rules and event professionals can only expect the unprecedented success story of 2020 to continue in 2021 and the years to follow.

Restart 2021 Sheds Light on the Future of Events and Marketing

One of the major events to look take note of this year is Restart 2021. It’s a digital event slated to take place on March 23 and 24. If you are a digital marketer or another professional from the marketing domain, Restart 2021 is where you should be on those two days. Over 4,000+ event industry professionals and 40+ heads of marketing will come together and share their experiences and insights on the present situation. Organized by Hubilo — a global intelligent virtual and hybrid events platform, Restart 2021 will give marketers unique insights into the events industry’s future.

This hybrid event where participants can get a mix of both in-person and virtual experiences, will feature two days of rich content, spread across four episodes and 12 sessions.

Last year, going by the stigma associated with “super-spreader” events, you must be wondering if an in-person experience is needed in such trying times. However, Hubilo also realizes that hybrid events will be king because it’s the only way to include those unable to attend in person. So, embracing the hybrid model for Restart 2021 seemed the most viable option, considering that this model will likely stick around, even after all restrictions have been lifted.

How Will the 12 Sessions of Restart 2021 Pan Out?

There will be six sessions each on both days of Restart 2021. Both days will begin with a welcome address by Vaibhav Jain, the founder, and CEO of Hubilo.

On Day 1, Scott Brinker, VP Platform Ecosystem – Hubspot, will hold the first session. Titled ‘Marketing – What’s Changed?’, it will give participants a heads-up on creating and employing engagement by branding, employing analytics, database, user behavior tracking, etc.

After Brinker, Will Curran, Founder & Chief Event Einstein of Endless Events, and Adam Parry, Co-Founder & Editor of Event Industry News, will offer insights on ‘The Year of Hybrid’, where they will explain the importance of hybrid events and how can corporates plan for them.

Session three will be called ‘The Era of Experiences,’ where participants can understand how marketers create immersive digital experiences for their audiences.

The fourth session, ‘Case Studies,’will be held by Robert Safian, Former Editor & Managing Director of Fast Company. Safin will conduct an industry-wise case study on various corporate niches.

Women will be in focus in session five. Titled ‘Women In Events,’ the speakers will be Gianna Gaudini, author of The Art of Event Planning and AWS Head of Events, Training, and Certification, and Nicola Kastner, Global VP, Event Marketing Strategy SAP.

The last session of Day 1, ‘The Big Shift,’ will be conducted by Guy Kawasaki, Chief Evangelist of Canva, who will talk about the event industry’s progression from physical to virtual and hybrid.

On Day 2, Rebecca Costa, Technology & Science Futurist, World Acclaimed Sociobiologist and Author will take center stage when she addresses the audience on ‘Gen-Z, Marketers & Events.’ She will speak about the importance of tracking subjective analytics and feedback for the event and marketing industry.

‘Content is the King ,aker,’ will the topis on which Jon Youshaei, Forbes 30 Under 30, Product Marketing Manager, Instagram (Formerly at YouTube and Google), will speak. He will offer insights on how leveraging content and nailing content strategy is the key to successful events.

The third session, ‘Get Set Go,’ conducted by David Pogue, New York Times Columnist, Emmy-Winning CBS Sunday Morning Contributor & NOVA Host, will focus on the importance of upgrading skillsets for marketers and trends to look out for in the coming decade.

The next session, ‘The Responsible Eventeer,’ will highlight taking care of the environment and aligning events with the Green Deal.

After that, ‘Into The Future’ will focus on integrating events with technology and coming up with novel concepts like virtual pop-ups and digital promotions.

The last and final session of the two-day event, ‘Expert Speak,’ will see various industry experts coming together for a panel discussion.

Attending Restart 2021 Is a No-Brainer

If you are a marketing professional who wants to learn about the power of experiential digital events and ways to add them to your mix, register immediately for Restart 2021. You will learn to use the power of virtual events to engage your customers. You can also network with over 4000 professionals from the event industry who participate in the two-day event to showcase offerings, which will further help you create such virtual experiences.

