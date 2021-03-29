Review: Audials Play

A society that is always on the go, busy making plans, working hard for their dreams, wanting more, not settling for less, exploring new countries learning their culture and languages.

Even now we are not as flexible as we are used to we still find ways to make our days count? Right now we are asked, with all our creativity and imagination to persevere.

Audials Play would be a perfect companion during this time. Take your phone and start the journey. Audials Play is your travel buddy. Discover over 1000 countries without having to get on a plane. Listen to music from everywhere and anytime.

If you feel stuck and bored, why not trying out new genres of music try new genres of music to spice up your playlist. Where to find this allrounder and what features will I get? Open the Google Play store and install Audials Play.

First of all, you can browse all possible genres under Genres and select any country that might interest you. After using the App we will collect and suggest channels that will pop up under ‘matching my taste’.

Organize your stations into several favorites lists and create a personal library. Add artists and genres to your favorites and get matching suggestions.

Dive deeper into different topics like science or politics. Switch off briefly and have a laugh, by listening to a comedy podcast.

Over 300,000 podcasts with millions of episodes are waiting for you to be discovered. To stay as flexible as possible all of them can be downloaded.

Your favorite DJ is a guest in a radio show and is doing a live session that you enjoy? Record radio stations and if wanted get neatly separated mp3 tracks. Grow your music collection even without the Internet. You can also program recordings with Audials.

How to transfer music wirelessly from your computer:

Simply install the free Audials Play on your computer, now you can download it to your smartphone.

With Android Auto compatibility, you have control over the radio and can listen to all radio stations and podcasts while being in the car.

If your car doesn’t support this, the car mode is ideal for using the app while driving.

The app is also available for iOS and windows but some features are different.

