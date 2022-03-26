Review: Bob and Brad X6 Pro massage gun

The X6 Pro Massage Gun is perhaps the best massager gun available on Amazon (and yea, there are a lot of them). It has many benefits and only a few drawbacks.

The X6 Pro Massage Gun is the best massager you can buy if you’re looking for a versatile and comfortable at-home massaging experience. It provides plenty of value for money, with five different attachments, five speeds, and a metal head that can be warmed or cooled.

Read on to learn more about the X6 Pro Massager Gun. This article will discuss everything you need to know before investing in a muscle massager gun from Amazon.

Here’s what we like about of the X6 Pro Massage Gun

The X6 Pro Massage Gun from Bob and Brad has many benefits, including the following, which we’ll break down below.

For starters, the extended handle makes it easy to maneuver, especially when you need relief in the middle of your back.

It’s lightweight relative to other massage guns, weighing just 1.9 lbs, whereas most guns are much heavier. On top of that, its easy-grip handle makes it easier to hold on to and carry.

The X6 Pro massage gun features five different speeds and is customizable according to your particular massaging needs.

And if you’re concerned about how loud it is, its low noise output makes this massager gun ideal for users who want a peaceful experience.

This gun comes with five different attachments so that you can use just the right attachment for each muscle group. In addition, the motor applies pressure 10.5mm deep, perfect for working through knots.

The gun shafts are made with titanium alloy, which absorbs shock so that you don’t feel vibrations through the handle as you’re massaging. This makes the gun perfect for athletics, injury treatment, and pain relief.

Likewise, The metal attachment that comes with the gun is perfect for massage oils and creams, and it can heat up or cool down for thermal massages.

Equally important is its battery life. On a single charge, you get a long battery life of 240 minutes, which makes this massager gun perfect for a long, therapeutic massaging session, and it charges in just 3.5 hours.

Also, this massager gun can plug directly into the wall instead of needing a USB attachment.

Here’s what we don’t like about the X6 massage gun

The X6 Massage Gun does have some drawbacks, including these:

This massager gun weighs more than some similar devices.

Though it isn’t very loud, this massage gun is still louder than other similar guns.

This gun can be more expensive than other similar models, but not by much.

Is the X6 gun massager the best massager gun?

The X6 Gun Massager is the best massager gun you can find if you’re an athlete or have sore muscles that need deep-tissue relief. It packs more power than most handheld guns, and it has an ergonomic design that allows you to reach every part of the body.

Other similar guns include the Bob and Brad Mini and the Bob and Brad C2. The Mini is smaller and virtually produces no sound, but it’s also less powerful than the X6.

The Mini works well for a casual user, but it’s not as good an option if you suffer from serious muscle aches and pains or need the performance an athlete requires.

The C2 is more powerful than the Mini, but it still doesn’t match the X6. It has an amplitude of just 8mm, whereas the X6 has an amplitude of 10mm. Both have the same range of pulses per minute, 2,000-3,200.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What attachments does it have?

The X6 Massage Gun has five different attachments, each targeting a different muscle group. These include the following:

Metal flat head: for muscle relaxation across the whole body, good for use with oil

for muscle relaxation across the whole body, good for use with oil Ball head: for large muscle groups

for large muscle groups Bullet head: for trigger points, joints, deep tissue, and small muscles

for trigger points, joints, deep tissue, and small muscles Fork head: for shoulders, spine, and neck

for shoulders, spine, and neck Air cushion head: for soft tissues

Q: Does it come with a warranty?

The X6 comes with a one-year warranty covering manufacturing defects and damages that may have occurred throughout the production process.

It does not cover damages due to improper usage of the instrument or user error. Some customers have cited this as a negative of the X6, as other manufacturers offer a more generous warranty.

Q: How often do you have to charge it?

This massager has a battery life of up to 240 minutes. Assuming that you use the machine for ten minutes at a time once a day, you can use the machine for a full month before you need to charge it again.

It also charges quickly relative to other devices, so you don’t have to worry about long charging times.

Final Thoughts

The X6 Massage Gun is a great investment, especially if you’re an athlete or an avid exerciser. It costs more than other similar massager guns, but it’s still not the most expensive on the market.

Altogether, most consumers who have reviewed the gun would say that the power and versatility it provides make the purchase well worth it.

The Bob and Brad X6 Massage Gun typically sells for $199 and can be found exclusively at Amazon. At the time of writing, a current promotion knocks the price down to just $149.99.

