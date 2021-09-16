Review: DLab Monitor – A cutting-edge 4K touch screen monitor

Portable monitors are incredibly handy gadgets that offer an additional screen for gaming or work. To ensure optimal user experience, they need to have a solid resolution, low response time, and universal compatibility.

DLab Monitor ticks all those boxes. It’s an ultralight portable 4K monitor with several hi-tech features. Here are the main highlights:

Industry-Standard Resolution

Image: DLab

DLab powers your home office or gaming setup with 4K. It delivers solid depth and stunning colors regardless of your activity.

As a result, any images on your monitor will be a dramatic improvement over their full-HD counterparts. Whether you’re giving a presentation or playing your favorite game, you’ll enjoy sharp and immersive graphics.

To enhance the visual experience, this 4K touch screen monitor comes with a 60Hz refresh rate. It’s not as impressive as 120Hz solutions, but it still delivers decent results. There’s also negligible response time (10 milliseconds) to provide lag-free sessions.

Optimal Brightness

Image: DLab

Many portable monitors are only suitable for indoor use and low-light conditions. However, this isn’t the case with DLab.

It’s twice as bright as other similar products, meaning you can easily use it in sunny outdoor conditions. The images will remain clear, and its anti-glare coating lets you use the gadget in direct sunlight.

Keeping Your Eyes Safe

Image: DLab

If you want to play your favorite games for hours on end or complete time-consuming projects, DLab has got you covered. Besides being anti-glare, the display is also anti-flickering and minimizes blue light to protect your eyes and reduce strain.

Ease of Use

Image: DLab

Another great thing about DLab Monitor is its intuitive design. It doesn’t come with a steep learning curve, meaning everyone can benefit from its features. It allows for simple streaming, editing, and gaming, whether on a tablet or laptop. Plus, the gadget is compatible with all major devices and operating systems (e.g., Windows, iOS, and Linux) to ensure seamless connectivity across all your platforms.

Moreover, it’s equipped with Plug and Play functionality to eliminate any additional setup or installation when connecting another device. Even if you’re linking your laptop or smartphone to the monitor for the first time, all you need to do is plug it in with your cable. DLab will start mirroring the content instantly.

Light as a Feather

Image: DLab

Many people consider DLab the top portable monitor due to its sleek exterior. It weighs approximately one pound and is just 0.23 inches thick, enabling you to store it in nearly any backpack or laptop case. If you’re on the go, you can set up an ideal work or gaming station in any location, be it a pool, beach, or airport.

Excellent All-Around Portable Monitor

DLab Monitor provides a ton of convenience to any tech user. It relays high-quality images and videos due to its crisp 4K resolution and polished brightness. It offers universal compatibility without requiring bulky cables and adapters. On top of that, the product looks great and fits in seamlessly on your desk to save as much space as possible. To check out all features of DLab, visit dlmonitor.com.

