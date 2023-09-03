Review: GameSir T4 Kaleid gaming controller

GameSir T4 Kaleid Controller 4.5 $41.99 Quick Verdict: The GameSir T4 Kaleid is one of the best controller you can buy right now, with some top-quality hardware combined with fun design elements. You get Hall Effect sticks and triggers, mechanical switches for buttons, and RGB lighting, all at an affordable price tag. Pros: Hall effect sticks and triggers

No wireless version Doesn't work on Xbox consoles

There are plenty of gaming controller options out there at a variety of prices. But nobody quite makes value-for-money controllers like GameSir.

The GameSir T4 Kaleid is a sick new gaming controller that’s got a lot going for it.

It’s got a transparent design, it’s wired, which means no charging hassles, it has RGB lighting and best of all, it has new Hall effect joysticks, which means goodbye joystick drift!

GameSir sent me a T4 Kaleid for the purpose of this review, which I tested over a period of a month. It also sent us its popular G7 wired gaming controller, which served as a nice benchmark for the T4 Kaleid.

At $41.99/£41.99, the GameSir T4 Kaleid makes for some serious value. Let’s dive in to see how the T4 Kaleid performed.

Short on time? Jump ahead

GameSir T4 Kaleid gaming controller specifications

Compatibility Windows 10/11, Switch and Android 8.0 or above Connection Wired, 2m detachable USB-C cable, 3.5mm Audio Jack Buttons ABXY microswitches (5 million-click lifespan), Hall Effect sticks and analog triggers, two back buttons, D-pad, bumpers, Start, Back, Capture, and multifunctional M button Gyro 6-axis gyro Vibration feedback Two rumble motors, one in each grip Dimensions 156 x 107 x 60 mm / 6.14 x 4.21 x 2.36 in Weight 212 g / 0.47 lbs Software GameSir T4k App Package contents GameSir T4 Kaleid controller, 2m USB-C Cable, User Manual, Thank You & After-sale Service Card, Certification Warranty 12-month warranty, 6-month extension on product registration

GameSir T4 Ergonomics: A near-perfect functional design

Image: Palash Volvoikar / KnowTechie

The GameSir T4 Kaleid strikes a good balance with its design. It’s built on the Xbox core controller design while being more compact.

That means a similar layout, with the joysticks, D-pad, ABXY keys, triggers, and bumpers all in the positions you’re used to. GameSir then adds a few new buttons for extra functionality.

Continuing the similarities, the three buttons for back, menu, and share are all roughly where you’d expect. The Xbox button gets GameSir branding, but it’s the same functionality.

There’s no pairing button on the top as it’s a wired controller, but an additional key labeled M between the D-pad and the right joystick is used for changing settings.

Image: Palash Volvoikar / KnowTechie

The other major change in terms of the layout is the pair of extra buttons on the back. They’re positioned incredibly well, and I found my middle and ring fingers hit them instinctively while playing.

The back also has a matte finish, and the grips are textured. All in all, this is a very comfortable controller.

It’s light, too, but most of that weight loss comes from the lack of batteries. At no point does the T4 Kaleid feel cheap.

GameSir T4 aesthetics: Transparent design and RGB lighting done right

Image: Palash Volvoikar / KnowTechie

In terms of visual design, the T4 Kaleid has much going for it. It has one of the busiest visuals I’ve seen on a controller, but I think it works for a controller that aims to be fun.

The body of the controller is transparent, which means you get a look at the insides of the T4 Kaleid. The PCB is black, with gold and white accents that look classy.

The transparent look is a bit of a gamble for any product, but GameSir has gotten it right. The RGB lighting inside is tastefully done.

Instead of a haphazard spray of rainbows flying around, there is well-diffused lighting along the edges with some cool lighting effects. My favorite was the Nintendo Switch-inspired blue and red lighting effect.

Image: Palash Volvoikar / KnowTechie

I was skeptical about how RGB would look on a controller because let’s face it — not all RGB lighting looks good. But GameSir has done it rather well.

My one complaint with the design is that the section with a glossy finish can attract grime and scratches. Most of the controller is matte so that it won’t suffer the same fate.

GameSir T4 Performance: As good as it gets

Image: Palash Volvoikar / KnowTechie

Gaming controllers have pretty much been nearly perfected at this point, so you can’t expect much to feel different. The T4 Kaleid didn’t give me any reasons to complain.

I preferred the lighter weight since this is a wired controller. The included cable is light but feels solid.

The controller’s selling point is Hall effect sensors. Analog drift is a big issue with gaming controller longevity as the traditional design wears out.

Instead of using carbon sections to measure the joystick’s position, Hall effect sensors use the strength of a magnetic field. That means no physically touching parts to wear out over time.

They were a joy to use on this controller. They seem to have the same amount of tension as the regular analog, so nothing felt off, either.

Image: Palash Volvoikar / KnowTechie

The triggers also have Hall effect sensors, and my experience was similar. One thing I noticed about the T4 Kaleid is the quality of the other buttons.

They’re tactile and not mushy, especially the ABXY buttons, which actually get mechanical switches. The vibration feedback is also firm and balanced, rare for budget controllers.

Another impressive feature is the 6-axis gyro, which will let you tilt the controller to aim or steer. It worked accurately during my testing.

I still prefer the joysticks for steering, but if you want to be one of those folks who play shooters with a controller, this feature will be of good use to you.

This controller performed as well as the Xbox core controller for me, and sometimes even better. That’s saying something because the Xbox controller is the gold standard for controllers.

GameSir T4 Software and Compatibility: The perfect balance

Image: Palash Volvoikar / KnowTechie

The T4 Kaleid has a wide feature set and gets dedicated software if you want to configure every bit of it.

The best part is that you don’t have to install the software to use the controller. It’s plug-and-play, which means you can connect it to your device with a cable, and it’ll be ready.

The M button I mentioned earlier will let you adjust a few settings on the fly without having to install the software. You can use it to change the RGB lighting effect and brightness and switch the mode on the triggers.

However, the T4K app will give you a much wider range of configurations. It’s clean, light, and works as intended, so I didn’t have any issues with the app.

In terms of compatibility, the GameSir T4 Kaleid will work with PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices. The big miss here is Xbox, especially since the controller is based on the Xbox core controller’s design.

Alternative options to consider

Should you buy the GameSir T4 Kaleid?

Image: Palash Volvoikar / KnowTechie

The GameSir T4 Kaleid is honestly a no-brainer purchase, provided you like the design and aren’t looking for a controller that works with Xbox.

This controller works very well for what it is, and it nails the basics and more. I found it to be a thoroughly fun-to-use controller.

It leaves you wanting very little, but I do wish this controller had a wireless version.

It has a lot of personality with the design, and it’s built very well. You get some very nice hardware, and the software is pretty good too. For $42, it’s a great value offering.

In terms of alternatives, GameSir has the new GameSir G7 SE, which gets all the Hall effect goodness but not the transparent design and RGB lighting.

The regular GameSir G7 is also a solid purchase, or you could opt for the official Xbox Core controller.

However, you shouldn’t look any further if you’re looking for a wired controller to use with your PC, Switch, or Android devices. The T4 Kaleid gets nearly everything right and is great value.

No wireless version Doesn't work on Xbox consoles

