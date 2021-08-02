Revolutionizing the game of stock exchange by introducing a safe choice

The stock market is complicated and risky. Unless a consumer has professional experience as a trader or working for a hedge fund, they stand to lose a lot of money due to a lack of knowledge about the field. Per the Social Science Research Network or SSRN, 97% of retail investors lose money by making bad investments.

The vast majority of those who jump in at buying and trading stocks don’t actually know what they’re doing, which is hardly surprising. Rarely does anything we try go perfectly on the first attempt. Recall learning to ride a bike, for example. The mechanics of balancing, pedaling, and steering, while also quelling fears of falling must each converge for the rider to achieve success.

Practice makes progress. And to CEO Mikhail Gavrilov, the same “practice to progress” space should be available for creating stock portfolios and engaging with the stock market, which is why he and his team have created Stock Battle.

The first app of its kind, Stock Battle was designed around Gavrilov’s enjoyment of fantasy sports, as well as his desire to deliver something innovative to the world. Stock Battle engages users through a “game” type interface where they select the stocks and companies to add to their “fantasy portfolio,” join a game with other users where real-world scenarios are presented and investments must be managed.

If a user’s portfolio performs well based on the data released from the NASDAQ for that day’s activity, they will be awarded a prize, and prize values are based on where each user in the game finishes. Though Stock Battle utilizes NASDAQ data, an important distinction to note is that Stock Battle users do not buy, trade, or sell with actual stock.

“We are not trying to create gamblers,” Gravilov explains. Instead, the goal of Stock Battle has always been to allow people to experiment with trading to learn about the ups and downs of the market, and to do so without risking copious amounts of money.

Essentially, Stock Battle offers a low-risk, high-reward way for everyday consumers to learn to engage with the stock market. The endorphin and adrenaline rush that can come from engaging in healthy competition is available through Stock Battle’s offerings, but without the immense risk that often accompanies real stock market disruptions.

Users can get experience learning about how the market fluctuates in response to current events and announcements without also being tethered to the mental assault that can often accompany a major loss. Losses in Stock Battle are possible, but this app transforms those losses into nuggets of knowledge instead of heavyweight such as depression or anxiety. “It is a game of skill,” Gravilov explains, where users can learn and prepare for what they’ll see on the actual market in a fun, low-risk environment.

Competitors of the Robinhood and Public variety certainly have their own approaches to making trading accessible to as many users as possible. Yet, “Trade at your own risk” is a popular message touted by app creators and users alike, implying that individuals really are on their own in a high-stakes game. High-risk plus a lack of knowledge almost guarantees that users will fail.

The aforementioned statistic about retail investors points to the idea that many people are unable to navigate investing successfully, and there are no systems besides old-fashioned experience that can help a person gain this skill. But how practical is it for newcomers to learn to buy, sell, and trade with real stocks and money and come out successfully while also making mistakes along the way? Perhaps this is why the majority of day traders are age 34 and older, and the average age of day traders is age 40.

With age comes experience and knowledge, and possibly additional resources to invest with. But Gravilov and the team behind Stock Battle have innovated a way to shorten that gap, allowing for younger users to start learning about stocks and investing sooner, thus empowering them to arrive in their 30s and 40s with a wealth of financial knowledge and resources.

As millennials speak publicly about the grim state of future hood they peer at each day, a tool like Stock Battle seems like a modern lifeline to throw to Generations Z and onward. Suddenly now, building generational wealth becomes more possible. It’s not guaranteed, but possible, and hope is a commodity among young consumers.

None of Stock Battle’s competitors are pulling users in with a gaming format; they are the only ones who have brought gaming and stock trading together this way. Gravilov’s vision fondly reflects on the healthy competition that comes from playing fantasy sports with friends, pointing to that sense of community as one of the many attributes that give Stock Battle its edge.

In this way, stock trading can become fun and less intimidating, inviting all users to take part. Stock Battle will benefit all of its users, but its game interface is particularly favorable for allowing young users to become savvy with how the stock market functions. In that way, Stock Battle is a game platform that simulates stock market activity by using NASDAQ data, but it is also a training ground where users can learn in cohorts. The somewhat “closed game” of stocks and the stock market can be opened for non-financiers to pick up, watch, learn about, and talk about.

Stock Battle debuted in early June 2021 and already has a user base of 25,000. Gavrilov expects that this number will continue to grow as consumers become more aware of the different approaches to trading, and as the market continues to welcome cryptocurrency as an acceptable payment for assets and goods.

With its unique design of gamifying the stock market, Stock Battle empowers people to finally get a peek at what the stock market is about. What was once a club for the select few has become available for all with an app like Stock Battle, and this type of industry shakeup is in line with the ever-changing present our world has found itself in since 2020.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: