Roborock has some Cyber Week deals for all your robovac needs

Like a bad hangover, Cyber Monday is here to remind us that we probably should clean away the leftovers from Thanksgiving. We can’t help you with the dishes, but we do have a couple of awesome robovac deals from Roborock so at least you won’t have to clean your floors manually.

First up is the Roborock S5, which was the flagship model this time last year. From now until Dec 8, it’s at a crazy-low $360 once you click on the Amazon coupon. For that, you get simultaneous mopping and vacuuming, a 5,200 mAh battery for extended cleaning, laser-mapping of your home, and all the suction that even the thickest of carpets needs.

The current flagship, the Roborock S6, is also on sale until Dec 8 for $450, a $200 discount from the original price. It’s got the same laser-mapping system, edge-optimized cleaning, and clever routing to keep all your floors spotless.

The main upgrade from last year’s model is the addition of selective room cleaning on schedules, so you can focus on the rooms you use most, without wasting time on the rooms you don’t. It’s also quieter, and Quiet mode gets you an extended 3 hours of cleaning, all at volumes below that of a typical conversation.

