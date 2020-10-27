Rummy Passion: India’s Most Loved Rummy Game App

Indian rummy is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world of online gaming with over six crores registered players all across the country. The game is a favorite amongst players who wish to enhance their skills while having fun, not to forget the added advantage of amazing cash rewards.

Although, with a growing demand for the game, there are many rummy apps available today, Rummy Passion leads the race with a stunning user interface, high-tech security features, myriad of game tables and promotions, and knowledgeable player services. The App offers many perks for players, with smooth and easy to understand processes, earning it the accolade of India’s Most Loved Rummy App. A lot of factors contribute to Rummy Passions’ high popularity and top preference among rummy lovers, as detailed here.

How does Rummy Passion consider Player Security?

Providing a world-class gaming experience for Indian rummy game lovers with top-notch services is the motto at Rummy Passion. But apart from this, what concerns the team the most is utmost player security while they enjoy their favorite rummy games on the App. To make playing online rummy games a safe experience for all, numerous measures have been adopted as explained here:

Know Your Customer: Popularly known as KYC, is a set of guidelines that businesses, especially providing financial services, must adhere to for better understanding their customers as well as ensuring their security. Any player joining the App has to complete their KYC Validation before requesting a withdrawal to guarantee their authenticity. All documents are verified by IDFY – World’s most innovative company in regulatory technology. It is an important step undertaken to make sure only genuine players join the platform and play on the vibrant game tables. To learn more about the KYC process at Rummy Passion, click here .

Age Limit: Since there is the involvement of real money in cash rummy games, the App has set in place guidelines to ensure only players above the legal age of 18 can join the platform. This, again, can be quickly verified through the KYC documents.

Safe Banking: With an intent to provide top-notch security when it comes to banking transactions, only standard payment gateways are allowed at the site. Apart from this, any data transferred is secured through end-to-end encryption, thereby completely eradicating the possibility of any fraud.

Risk Aversion and Management: Rummy Passion has an exclusive team of risk management analysts that examine each gameplay in detail, looking for any deceitful practices and eliminating such players from the portal. It is an additional measure taken apart from the top-notch security technology set up by the company.

OTP on New Device login: To make the App even more secure, players receive an OTP every time they log in through the App. It helps provide an additional level of security for mobile players, avoiding any possibilities of account hacking or other fraud.

How to Justify the Authenticity of Rummy Passion App?

With lots of rummy apps fast emerging in the market, it isn’t easy to ascertain, which is a genuine app, and which one is not. In order to validate the authenticity of any rummy app, certain parameters need to be fulfilled, and their legitimacy can be established only after rigorous checks and tests by the authority. Rummy Passion, too, has successfully passed all these checks, and the following parameters can easily measure its authenticity.

EV SSL Encryption: EV SSL encryption at any website guarantees the highest standard in authentication and security. Rummy Passion holding this certificate ensures that the App and website are immune to hacking, phishing, malware attacks or any other such malpractices that risk users’ data. All information passed through the site is securely encrypted, ensuring there is no possibility of leakage at any point. It assures users that the money they spend or information they share will not be exposed to any third-party elements.

RNG Certification: RNG or Random Number Generator is special software that applies a complex algorithm to distribute cards and calculate points. The software is certified by internationally renowned iTech Labs and ensures there is no bias in the gameplay. It is yet another measure to ensure fair rummy games at the App.

No Bots: The Rummy Passion App has a stringent ‘no bot’ policy, wherein it is ensured that only genuine players join the game tables, eliminating any chances of fraud or bias. Each gameplay is thoroughly reviewed by the highly competitive team to ensure no fraudulent practices are being followed. Apart from this, the player verification procedure, as explained above, helps identify fraudsters, and effective measures are taken to eliminate them.

How do Deposits & Withdrawals work in Online Rummy?

A major concern for online rummy players is the deposit and withdrawal process at online rummy sites. To eradicate your doubts, and provide smooth banking, Rummy Passion has set up an easy to understand banking system backed up by the latest technology for the highest level of security.

How Does Payment Processing work?

The App offers a seamless and quick transfer of funds with multiple payment options for players. These include debit/credit cards, net banking, UPI payments, and standard payment wallets. Each transaction is processed using superior technology and standard payment gateways, thus enabling complete transparency and safety for players. Players can begin enjoying cash games with a minimum deposit amount of just Rs 100, and can also set a limit for daily and monthly payments.

What Is The Entire Withdrawal Process?

Withdrawing winnings from Rummy Passion account is quite a simple process with the amount directly transferred to players’ registered bank account. Players can opt for withdrawals using two methods, i.e., manual withdrawals and instant withdrawals. The former takes about 24 hours to process and credit to players’ bank account.

On the other hand, instant withdrawals get processed in seconds, and the payment immediately gets reflected in players’ bank account. All players that belong to the gold tier & above automatically get the facility of instant withdrawals to their account. However, before requesting for withdrawals, players must make sure to complete and verify their KYC details, which is mandatory for security reasons at the site. Once approved, all withdrawals are processed directly to players’ bank account in a jiffy, without any blockage, whatsoever.

What Are The Top 5 Features at Rummy Passion?

The App promises a world-class gaming experience for rummy lovers, and so taking a look at its best features is a must. Other than the vibrant tables, game filters, smooth UI, multiple game variants, and table choices, the App also offers some unique features for its players.

The Heart button: Rummy Passion players have the option to mark their favorite game tables in all three variants by clicking on the Heart button against them. It helps save time in searching for the right table, and players can instead utilize it to play more rummy games. The list of favorite tables can be easily altered merely by clicking on the heart button.

Real-time Promotion Alerts: Whenever a new promotion or offer is launched, the players get a notification on their mobile phones, as well as the bell icon in the App. It allows players to instantly avail of the offer, or in case of a special tournament, reserve their seats well in time.

Auto-Drop: As soon as players opt to drop out of a game, the Auto-Drop feature places them on another table of the same value. Players need not waste any more time looking for a new table or waiting for opponents to join. It is perfect for rummy lovers who enjoy quick gameplay and less waiting time.

Instant Gratification: Depending on the Tier level and the number of hands played, Rummy Passion sends a popup to players citing the amount they have won along with the number of games played. Players can claim this prize by visiting the game lobby.

Game Counts: Players can easily check the number of games they have played on any given day or month simply by visiting the ‘My Account’ section. A wide assortment of filters is available to check the different types of games played. It helps keep better accountability on their gaming behavior.

What are the Perks for Players at Rummy Passion?

Rummy Passion is renowned as India’s Most Loved Rummy Game Application for numerous reason. Other than providing the best online rummy experience with high-tech security, the platform also offers numerous perks for players. All these are listed here.

Exciting Bonuses, Rewards & Promotions: Playing rummy games for cash and winning big rewards is an exciting experience in itself. But to make the game even more entertaining, Rummy Passion hosts a wide range of promotions and bonus offers. These include a 100% Welcome Bonus, Top-Up Bonus, Refer-A-Friend Bonus and many other such promotions that players know about through the bell icon.

The Passion Rewards Club: An exclusive rewards program for all players that offers many additional benefits to players. Players begin at the silver tier, accumulate points based on the number of games they play and move up towards the black tier. Higher tier levels mean more rewards and better perks for rummy lovers to enjoy their beloved game.

VVIP Services: Rummy Passion offers exclusive VVIP services to players in the Platinum and Black tiers. These include exclusive leaderboards, special game promotions, and a birthday bonus of up to Rs 3,000.

Rummy Leaderboards: The App hosts monthly leaderboards for rummy lovers, wherein the prize is awarded to those that play and win the maximum cash games in the predefined time slot. There is no restriction on the variants they choose to play, but playing on higher tables is sure to yield higher rewards.

What Types Of Rummy Tournaments Can You Find at Rummy Passion?

Rummy tournaments add another level of thrill & excitement to the game and offer higher rewards to winners than regular cash games. What use would a rummy platform be if there are no tournaments? And so, Rummy Passion hosts a wide range of tournaments for every type of rummy player. Here is a list of what the site offers

Freeroll Tournaments: The app hosts numerous Freeroll rummy tournaments for rummy lovers offering sumptuous cash rewards to winners. The most popular is the Freeroll Mega Tournament held every second Saturday, with a prize pool of Rs 1,00,000. Registration usually starts two weeks before the tournament, and due to high demand, get filled up pretty quickly. Players who wish to participate in Freeroll tournaments must ensure to book their slot well in time lest all the empty slots get occupied.

Cash Tournaments: Cash tournaments are a favourite amongst rummy lovers, and as such, players can find numerous interesting tourneys at Rummy Passion. These are held daily, sometimes even repetitively multiple times a day. There are tournaments specifically meant for beginners with low entry fees, as well as for the pros with high cash rewards. To amplify the thrill and competitiveness, only 30 players get to participate in one tourney, on a first-come-first-serve basis. Registration starts only 48 hours prior to the tournament and can be withdrawn only up to 5 minutes before the tournament begins.

Does Rummy Passion Have A Responsible Gaming Policy?

The answer is YES! Rummy Passion is thoroughly committed to responsible gaming and insists all players follow in the practice too. Rummy is a fun and highly entertaining game, but some players find it difficult to control the frequency of their gameplay, often overlooking other important work. To help such players responsibly enjoy safe and secure gaming, the App has set in place certain measures as follows:

Deposit Limits: Players can set daily and monthly deposit limits on the basis of their budget and restrict themselves from overspending. The maximum and minimum amounts vary between tier levels, and players can easily check these by visiting the ‘My Account’ section and clicking on the Responsible Gaming tab.

Self-Assessment Survey: Players are encouraged to take the self-assessment survey from time to time to assess their gaming behavior and find out whether they are playing responsibly or not. Players need to correctly answer a series of questions, which are then analyzed by the player services team, and accordingly, the best advice is given to the concerned player.

Self-Exclusion: Players also have the choice to self-exclude themselves either temporarily or permanently. Temporary exclusion can last anywhere from 72 hours to 6 months. During this period, players cannot access their Rummy passion account or reverse the process. The site advises players to withdraw any winnings before opting for self-exclusion, as all communication will abstain during this period.

How Supportive Is The Player Services Team At Rummy Passion?

The player services team at Rummy Passion consists of highly trained professionals in the industry, with a penchant for resolving customer grievances in the shortest time possible. The average time taken to resolve any query is 2 minutes and 30 seconds, which is even less on chat support, i.e. under 20 seconds. In fact, the App claims to have a customer satisfaction rate of 98.4%. Here are some facts that support this claim

Multilingual Support: Hindi and English are not the only two languages in which the team answers players’ queries. Players are offered support services in Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, and Kannada too, making it to a total of 6 different languages. It is so that players can comfortably relay their doubts without any hesitation or miscommunication and get the exact answers.

Contact Channels : For the ease of getting in touch, the rummy app provides multiple modes of contact. These include a direct call on the player services number, chat support through both the website and App, and through an email at support@rummypassion.com .

Two-Tier escalation matrix: At times, if the player is not satisfied with the resolution provided by the team, they can reach out to supervisor level executives or further to the management level. At the supervisory level, the query is resolved in under two working days, whereas, for managerial level escalation, it takes approximately 5-7 working days.

Experience the Best in Online Gaming with Rummy Passion

According to the latest studies, skill-based card games act as a positive stimulus to improve productivity and overall brain function. But with increasing competition, people need more than just a simple throwing and picking up cards. The most sought-after games today are those that keep one entertained, help evades stress, as well as improve brain-power – basically something that provides an extra boost to their mental capabilities.

Players can get all this by playing the famous skill-game – 13-card Indian rummy, online. Rummy Passion has been a pioneer in online rummy games, leading the industry with innovation-led game features, high-tech security, and customer-oriented services. It’s not just any other game, rather an app packed with lots of features that can keep you entertained for long, while at the same time improve skills and provide multiple opportunities to win big. After all, there’s a reason why Rummy passion is renowned as India’s Most Loved Rummy App. Don’t believe us? Try it out for yourself and experience unlimited thrill and fun in one place.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: