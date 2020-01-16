Sales, marketing & service support from the best online CRM for your business

Creatio delivers a CRM incorporating an entire range of cutting-edge sales, marketing & service tools to streamline your business. CRM platforms don’t get better. They’ve developed an agile platform that accelerates and aligns your customer relationship management with current and out-of-the-box processes formed for efficiency, productivity & growth.

BPM gives you tools that elevate customer data management & customer interactions while delivering a feature set perfect for sales automation & marketing as well.

What to Expect from Creatio

Every aspect of your enterprise sees a rise to productivity & data-driven decision making when you opt for our leading business process software. Here are just a few of the many features to expect when choosing any of the packages from Creatio as your online CRM.

Customer profiles with a 360° view, complete customer history & smart data

Business process modeling, simulation, execution & reporting for complex workflows

Efficient, mobile-ready collaboration features with enterprise social network functionality

Lead management from qualification to lead nurturing & sales assignments/hand-off

Tracking of all opportunities with historical data & pipeline management

Relationship-based document management & document automation tools

Dashboards with clear analytical tools & full customization possibilities

Contact center with full day-to-day task management, service queue support, and case resolution

An Online CRM for Every Enterprise

Here’s a brief overview of each of their packages so that you’ve got a clear idea of which is best suited to your individual business.

Sales Creatio

Cloud-based CRM software doesn’t get better than Sales Creatio. You’re delivered a comprehensive feature-set to manage every segment of your sales cycle effectively. From software solutions that help staff maximize customer acquisition and retention, to leading e-commerce enablement tools and the most flexible process control around – you’re supplied an online CRM that is ideal for all types and sizes of business, and any marketing model.

Marketing Creatio

Turn your raw data into an abundant source of valuable lead-enriching information. Implementing Marketing Creatio rewards your sales and marketing teams with everything that they need to thoroughly understand the needs and interests of their existing and potential customers. From engagement and efficiency tracking of new leads to email targeting and mass mailing at a click, there is no better set of marketing tools incorporated into an online CRM.

Service Creatio

They’ve created Service Creatio as the prime online CRM for medium to large companies that are focused on service delivery across a broad range of communication channels. There is no easier way to guarantee exceptional customer service. Implementation is effortless, integrating with any existing platforms while elevating information reporting and customer service functionality to all new highs.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: