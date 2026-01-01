Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Look, we all want our living rooms to look like they belong in an Architectural Digest spread, but most of us can’t afford both a stunning TV and fancy art.

That’s where Samsung’s Frame TV has always hit the sweet spot, and right now, the 2025 75″ Frame Pro Neo QLED is a whopping $1,200 off, bringing it down from its usual “maybe someday” price of $3,199.99 to a much more palatable $1,999.99.

What Makes This TV Worth Your Wall Space

The 2025 Frame Pro isn’t just a pretty face—though it certainly is that.

This 75-inch behemoth combines Samsung’s Neo QLED technology with their signature Art Mode, allowing it to display gorgeous 4K content whether you’re streaming the latest show or displaying digital art when not in use.

The new Pro model ups the ante with enhanced brightness, better anti-glare technology, and Samsung’s Vision AI smarts that optimize whatever you’re watching in real-time.

Unlike regular TVs that dominate your space with an ominous black void when turned off, the Frame Pro blends seamlessly into your décor, displaying artwork that actually looks like, well, artwork, not a sad screensaver from 2010.

The matte display reduces glare to the point where you might actually forget it’s a TV until you start binging whatever show everyone’s talking about this week.

The Frame Pro also comes with Samsung’s upgraded Smart Hub interface, which is actually…smart?

Unlike some competing systems that feel like they were designed by people who’ve never actually used a TV, Samsung’s interface is intuitive enough that you won’t need your teenager to help you find Netflix every time.

Mounting is also dead simple with the included slim wall mount, and the single “Invisible Connection” cable means you won’t have a rat’s nest of wires destroying the whole “this is sophisticated art” vibe you’re going for.

Why This Deal Matters

At $3,199.99, the Frame Pro is firmly in “maybe next year” territory for most of us. But at $1,999.99? Now we’re talking “maybe I’ll eat ramen for a month” territory instead.

Premium TVs rarely see discounts this steep outside of major shopping holidays, so if you’ve been eyeing a Frame TV but wincing at the price tag, this is your moment.

