Leak says Galaxy S24 FE is getting ready for a summer 2024 launch

Samsung Galaxy FE series handsets have been long revered as one of the best mid-range Android smartphones, since the launch of the Galaxy S20 FE back in 2020.

Interestingly, a new report indicates the Korean company is already working on the next Galaxy FE handset, the Galaxy S24 FE.

After skipping the Galaxy S22 FE, Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 FE in October of last year with moderately good hardware and an attractive price tag. The handset was appreciated by both fans and critics alike.

Still, the next Galaxy FE handset’s future remained uncertain. But not anymore.

The latest report from the Korean outlet The Elec puts all the speculations to rest by stating that a Samsung supplier has begun mass production of the display driver chips for the Galaxy S24 FE.

In addition, the outlet also claims that the next Galaxy FE handset is scheduled to launch in the summer.

We know little to nothing about the Galaxy S24 FE

The outlet also claims that the Galaxy S24 FE’s mass production volume is in the millions, which is vague.

In contrast, the same outlet reported last year before the Galaxy S23 FE’s launch that Samsung plans to produce three million units.

Unfortunately, the Galaxy S24 FE’s rumor mill still hasn’t produced any worthwhile leaks from reputable sources.

However, there was a claim from a leaker with a mixed track record that revealed the S24 FE would ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Exynos 2400 chip.

Galaxy S24 FE Processor:



– Exynos 2400

– Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 — Connor/콘어/コナー (@OreXda) February 29, 2024

Of course, we are skeptical about the rumor as the Galaxy S23 FE shipped with a year-old processor.

Either way, it’s still great to hear that the next Galaxy FE handset is in development.

The previous Galaxy FE handsets offered a 4,500 mAh battery with wireless charging support, a moderate triple camera setup on the rear, and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, and we hope the Galaxy S24 FE would offer them too – maybe something more.

In addition, if the report is accurate, Samsung is in a hurry this year, as the Galaxy S23 FE was announced in the fall of 2023. However, the report states that the S24 FE is planned for a summer launch, pushing the launch window forward between June – August.

