Samsung indirectly confirms it’s working on Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra

Samsung is gearing up for the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is apparently set for July 10, a bit earlier than Samsung’s usual schedule. The Korean tech giant is expected to unveil the new Galaxy Z foldable phones, the Galaxy Ring, and the Galaxy Watch 7 series at the event.

This year’s Galaxy Watch 7 lineup will be different from its predecessors. While we are unsure of all the details or even how many smartwatches will be in the lineup, the latest report suggests that at least one premium smartwatch will be in the collection.

Samsung recently announced its financial results and said it is looking to “new premium models” in the smartwatch category in the second half of the year.

Unfortunately, that’s all Samsung has said about the matter. However, the statement could be read as something the company plans to do in the future to boost its sales by introducing new products.

SamMobile sees it as a hint that the previously rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is indeed in the works.

Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra: The Phantom third model in the series

A third Galaxy Watch 7 model has been rumored for a while, but no concrete details have emerged to calm the matter.

Even before this evidence came to light, Android Headlines spotted a firmware build for a smartwatch model that the outlet believed to be the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra.

Although, some speculate it is the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro.

Either way, the Galaxy Watch 7 will likely consist of three models: the Watch 7, the Watch 7 Classic, and the Watch 7 Ultra.

However, this is all just speculation and rumors. For the official confirmation, we need to wait until June 10, when Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Ring, and more.

