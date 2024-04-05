Galaxy Z Fold 6 may get the same battery and charging as Z Fold 5

Samsung is greasing up to launch its nest book-style foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, sometime in July. The unreleased folding handset is rumored to be lighter and to sport a wider screen.

However, a new leak suggests, Samsung won’t be upgrading the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s battery size.

The battery life has always been the Achilles heel for Samsung’s foldable handsets, even though, other brands like HONOR have long been using bigger batteries in their relatively thinner foldable devices.

While it was widely speculated that Samsung would do something about it in the coming Galaxy Z Fold 6, it seems that won’t happen.

Galaxy Z Fold 6’s battery life could take a hit

Image: Smartprix

The leak comes from the renowned tipster, Ice Universe on X/Twitter. The tipster states that Samsung will use the same battery for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 as its predecessors.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 to 5 have all used the same 4,400 mAh battery, bigger than the original Galaxy Z Fold’s battery but smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s 4,500 mAh.

A 4,400 mAh battery isn’t bad. However, when a relatively smaller battery is used on a smartphone with two full-sized displays, the power draw increases and the battery life takes a dip.

Either way, the same battery for another year will surely be disappointing, especially when it looks like Samsung will use better screens this year.

In addition, the leak states the charging speed will stay the same at 25W.

