Connect with us

News

Galaxy Z Fold 6 may get the same battery and charging as Z Fold 5

4,400mAh battery and 25W charging speed for the Z Fold 6.

Samsung galaxy z fold 5 phone
Image: Samsung/KnowTechie

Samsung is greasing up to launch its nest book-style foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, sometime in July. The unreleased folding handset is rumored to be lighter and to sport a wider screen.

However, a new leak suggests, Samsung won’t be upgrading the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s battery size

The battery life has always been the Achilles heel for Samsung’s foldable handsets, even though, other brands like HONOR have long been using bigger batteries in their relatively thinner foldable devices. 

While it was widely speculated that Samsung would do something about it in the coming Galaxy Z Fold 6, it seems that won’t happen. 

Galaxy Z Fold 6’s battery life could take a hit

A promotional image showcasing two modern smartphones with a black color scheme, one with a pop-up selfie camera and triple rear camera setup, the other featuring a large display with a centered punch-hole front camera, both phones placed against a dark background with watermark credits reading "@onleaks x @smartprix".
Image: Smartprix

The leak comes from the renowned tipster, Ice Universe on X/Twitter. The tipster states that Samsung will use the same battery for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 as its predecessors. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 to 5 have all used the same 4,400 mAh battery, bigger than the original Galaxy Z Fold’s battery but smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s 4,500 mAh. 

A 4,400 mAh battery isn’t bad. However, when a relatively smaller battery is used on a smartphone with two full-sized displays, the power draw increases and the battery life takes a dip. 

Either way, the same battery for another year will surely be disappointing, especially when it looks like Samsung will use better screens this year. 

In addition, the leak states the charging speed will stay the same at 25W

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar of saurav dey

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News