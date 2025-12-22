Huge Samsung discounts on TVs and appliances—shop these deals now

Connect with us

Samsung is shaking up the market with jaw-dropping discounts on TVs, appliances, and Galaxy Gear. With savings up to $1,200, it’s a golden opportunity to upgrade before these deals vanish.
Samsung just said “screw it” and slashed prices on basically everything—and we’re not talking about your typical weak holiday discounts.

We’re talking actually good deals that’ll make your wallet weep tears of joy. Here’s what Samsung currently has up for grabs.

The TV Situation Is Wild

That gorgeous 2025 65-inch Frame TV everyone’s been drooling over? Now $1,199.99—that’s $600 off.

Want to go full bougie? The Frame Pro just dropped to $1,999 (save $1,200).

For the gamers who need a monitor the size of a small car, the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 is down to $1,499.99 from its absolutely bonkers $2,299.99 original price.

Your Kitchen Called, It Wants an Upgrade

Samsung’s going hard on appliances too.

The Bespoke Smart Dishwasher dropped from $1,299 to $899.99.

That massive 4-Door French Door Fridge? Now $1,799 instead of $2,999.

The absolute unit of a Bespoke All-in-One Washer/Dryer combo is $2,099 (down from $3,299).

Galaxy Gear Gets the Treatment

The Galaxy XR Explorer Pack is offering up to $1,140 in savings, while the S25 Ultra will take up to $700 in trade-in credit.

Even the Galaxy Ring, Watch Ultra, and Watch 8 are seeing serious markdowns.

Pro tip: If you’re eligible for Samsung’s offer programs, you can stack an extra 30% savings on top of these already-aggressive discounts.

That’s basically highway robbery, except legal and encouraged.

The catch? These deals won’t last forever, and Samsung’s historically stingy with restocks during sales. So if you’ve been eyeing any of this gear, now’s probably the time to pull the trigger.

