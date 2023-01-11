Samsung Unpacked 2023: Date, time, and how to watch

Samsung has announced the date of the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which we expect will unveil the Galaxy S23 line.

The yearly refresh to the Galaxy S line will boost performance, camera quality, and battery life. These are things Samsung always tries to improve on.

We’ve seen leaked renders of the devices, which all look similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. That includes a triple camera array on the back, separated like on the S22 Ultra.

Qualcomm said it would power all Galaxy handsets globally, starting with the Galaxy S23. That could mean no more Exynos units, which Samsung has used outside the US.

So when can we find out if all the earlier leaks were correct?

When is the next Samsung Unpacked?

Samsung’s next Unpacked event is on Wednesday, February 1. The presentation starts at 1:00 PM ET, 10:00 AM PT.

Expect to spend around an hour watching the Unpacked event. Last year’s Galaxy S22 reveal was just over an hour in length.

How can I watch Samsung Unpacked?

This Unpacked will be the first in-person Samsung event since the pandemic started. It will be at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco.

You won’t have to go to San Francisco to watch along, however. The event will be streaming on Samsung’s YouTube channel, Samsung.com, Samsung’s Newsroom, and likely on Samsung’s metaverse.

We’ll update this post to include the Youtube embed when it is available.

What to expect?

You can expect to see the Galaxy S23 range. Samsung has already started putting out teaser videos about what we’ll see at the event.

One teases better low-light performance from the triple camera array, stating “Made for mooonlight.” Another talks about more megapixels, which should refer to the earlier leaks of a 200MP main camera.

You can already reserve the upcoming Galaxy

Samsung often opens reservations for its upcoming handsets before it has even announced what you are signing up for.

That’s the case again, where you can reserve the next Galaxy handset and get $50 of Samsung store credit, the next Galaxy Book with $50 of credit, or $100 if you reserve both.

The good thing here is that the reservation doesn’t require any commitment on your end.

You put down your name and email address, and Samsung will be in touch once the device releases. You don’t have to pay anything now, or even enter credit card details.

So again, stay tuned as Samsung will unveil everything on February 1.

