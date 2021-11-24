Samsung’s Black Friday sale discounts a handful of portable SSDs

It’s 2021, and we could all use the extra storage, whether it’s microSD cards, flash drives, or portable SSDs. But if you’re sitting on a bunch of files or data, an SSD is the way to go. They store a bunch of files, and you can transfer them over to any device in a snap.

If this sounds like something you need, well, you’re in luck because Samsung is offering up some tasty discounts on a handful of portable SSD options in preparation for Black Friday. Act quickly though – some of the items on this list are already sold out, so we’ll highlight what’s currently available. With that said, let’s check out what’s up for grabs:

If you’re looking for some stationery options, Samsung is offering up a few other variations in its Black Friday sale as well. They’re all mostly starting around the $300 range, but click here, here, and here if you want to learn more.

Again, you have plenty of options to choose from, but with the Black Friday rush, we suggest jumping on these as soon as you can because there’s no doubt about it, supplies will run out fast, so don’t hesitate to pull the trigger.

Looking for some holiday gift ideas this shopping season? Be sure to check out our 2021 KnowTechie Holiday Gift Guide as our 2021 Gaming Gift Guide. Holiday shopping isn’t easy; let our gift guides guide you on your way.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.