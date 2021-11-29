Deals
Samsung’s Cyber Monday sale discounts an avalanche of its best-selling microSD cards
You seriously can never have enough of these.
Cyber Monday deals are literally everywhere; there’s no escaping them. And that’s no exception for Samsung, as they’re discounting a ton of some of its best-selling microSD cards in a limited-time sale. So if your microSD card supplies are running low, you’re in luck because some of these prices are too good to pass up.
Prices range from as low as $9.99 to $59, but depending on what you’re looking for, we’re confident you’ll find something that best suits your needs. Let’s check out what’s up for grabs. Here’s the complete breakdown below:
- Save up to $20 on Evo Select Memory Cards – available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB
- Save up to $20 on PRO Plus + Adapter microSDX – available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB
You can never have enough of these. These things are really easy to lose or misplace, so if you need to replace some of the ones you’ve lost in the past, this is a great opportunity to grab some on the cheap. Click the button below to learn more.
