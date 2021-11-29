Cyber Monday deals are literally everywhere; there’s no escaping them. And that’s no exception for Samsung, as they’re discounting a ton of some of its best-selling microSD cards in a limited-time sale. So if your microSD card supplies are running low, you’re in luck because some of these prices are too good to pass up.

Prices range from as low as $9.99 to $59, but depending on what you’re looking for, we’re confident you’ll find something that best suits your needs. Let’s check out what’s up for grabs. Here’s the complete breakdown below:

You can never have enough of these. These things are really easy to lose or misplace, so if you need to replace some of the ones you’ve lost in the past, this is a great opportunity to grab some on the cheap. Click the button below to learn more.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.