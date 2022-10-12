Connect with us

Save $100 on the fastest solar rechargeable power station; The Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000

Now might be the best time to pick up one of these awesome Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000 solar power stations.

People sitting outdoors cooking camping
Image: Zendure

Power outages during critical emergencies can have a wide-ranging, even life-changing impact. Such emergencies can occur without warning at home, work, the office, or the factory. 

In order to not be caught napping when the inevitable happens, you better be prepared.

For example, one of the best ways to stay one step ahead is to get a reliable rechargeable power station like the Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000.

Meet the Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000 power station

woman in the kitchen using a generator
Image: Zendure

The Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000 Power Station is the fastest solar rechargeable IoT power station on the market.

It also doubles as an automatic household-grade UPS providing an uninterrupted power supply for electrical appliances below 2,000W. 

Additionally, this 2,096Wh, 2,000W solar rechargeable IoT power station can power devices of up to 3,000W and recharge up to 80% in just one hour, thanks to its patented GridFlow technology.

For example, It can provide up to 4,000W surge power for heavy-duty devices like induction cookers, chainsaws, and motorized devices requiring extra startup current.

Furthermore, the Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000 has a dual MPPT setup with a combined maximum output of 2400W.

It uses a rooftop solar panel comprising 1800W AC + 600W DC to XT60 input and can reach full charge in 1.5 hours.

It can also handle solar arrays of any size up to 1,800W. In addition, with its patented PVMax technology, your solar setup can charge the SuperBase Pro up to  80% in one hour and 100% in 2 hours.

woman opening a fridge
Image: Zendure

In an emergency, the Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000 power station can power your refrigerator for 22 hours, TV for 28 hours, coffee maker for more than 3 hours, Starlink for 19 hours, several MacBooks and iPhones, and even your Tesla for up to 7 miles. 

Moreover, this is more than enough juice to buy you time and keep you going for miles until you get out of harm’s way.

Below is an illustration showing how long the Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000 Power Station can power most household devices

Zendure Superbase spec sheet
Image: KnowTechie
Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000 Power Station
Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000 Power Station
Save $100 when you purchase the Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000 Power Station with promo code ZDZBANX.
On-Going Offer

What’s more, not only does it support fast charging, but it can also be recharged via solar or AC power.

Therefore, this means that you can easily recharge it whenever and wherever, whether at home (if power is temporarily restored) or on the go while still seeking help.

With up to 14 built-in ports, there are enough charging outlets for you and your family members or friends to charge your phones during a blackout or while camping. 

man pushing generator outdoors
Image: Zendure

The Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000 Power Station is compact and portable, just like traveling luggage.

It has an extendable aluminum handle, rollers, and a low center of gravity design that allows you to stack other items and move effortlessly.

Therefore, this also makes the Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000 an indispensable travel or camping accessory.

Usually $1,899, the Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000 power station can be yours for $1,799 when you checkout with promo code ZDZBANX.

Usable in more than 200 countries and regions, it is available in local US warehouses for fast delivery with free shipping and 2 years manufacturer’s warranty.

Here’s how the Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000 stacks against other popular power stations

ProductZendure SuperBase Pro 2000Bluetti AC200/AC200PEcoFlow DELTA 1300Goal Zero YETI 1500XJackery Explorer 2000Renogy Lycan Powerbox
TypeNMC / LiFePO4NMC (LG) / LiFePO4NMCNMCNMC (Panasonic)LiFePO4
Capacity, VA2,096Wh / 1,440Wh1,700Wh / 2,000Wh1,260Wh, 3.7V 350Ah1,516Wh, 10.8V 140.4Ah2,060Wh, 36V/57.24Ah1075.2Wh, 44.8V/24Ah
Cycle Life (80%)1,500 / 3,000 2,500 / 3,500 800 500 5002,000
Rated Power, VA2,000W2,000W1,800W, 120V 15A2,000W, 120V 16.5A2,200W, 1,10V20A1,200W, 110V 12A
Recharging Time1.6H-2H (AC cable)5H (400W Wall)1.6H (AC cable)14H (120W Wall)2.6H (AC cable)12H (100W Wall)
AC Outlet6(5-20) / 4EU6(5-20) / 2UK+2EU6(1-15) / 4 international2(1-15)4(5-20)3(1-15)
Wall InputAC 1,800W, 100-120V (50/60Hz)400W, up to 800W with 2 adaptorsAC 1,200W, 100-120V (50/60Hz)120W, 14-50V 10A, 8mm600W, 14-50V 50A, AndersonAC 1,164W, 110V (60Hz) 10.58A100W, 100-240V
Solar Input1,800W, 60-160V, via ACor 600W, 12-60V, via DCDual MPPT 2400W,Via AC+DC700W, 35-150V 12A400W, 10-65V 10A600W, 14-50V 50A, Anderson800W, 12.5-54V 10.8A *2300W, 12-70V
USB Ports2 x PD  100W2 x PD share 20W1 x PD 60W, 4 x 5V 3A2 x PD 60W2 x QC 28W, 2 x 5V 2.4A1 x PD 60W, 1 x PD 18W2 x 5V 2.4A1 x PD 60W,1 x QC 18W, 1x 5V 2.4A4 x 5V 2.4A
Display6.1“ Large Color LCDTouchable LCDColor LCDColor LCDColor LCDB&W LCD
Dimension17.56 × 10.51 × 13.86in (44.6 x 27.6 x 35.2cm)419x279x386mm;400x210x270mm; 387x260x345mm; 394x310x323mm, 368x340x300mm, 
Weight46.5lbs(21.2kg) / 41.5lbs(18.8kg)60.6lbs30.9lbs45.6lbs43.2lbs55lbs
KSPFast recharge +IoT+ AppTouchable LCD + 700W SolarFast rechargeApp + Jump StarterPanasonic + compactRJ45 interface
MSRP(USD) SBP 2000:$2299$1,999$1,199.00$1,999.95$1,899$1,199.99

About Zendure

Zendure is one of the fastest growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area Silicon Valley, China, and Japan.    

About Zendure SuperBase Pro ID story

In terms of appearance, SuperBase Pro responds to modern aesthetics. As well as the luggage-inspired design not only continues the PI of the Zendure brand itself but also lends convenience and versatility to a product that already has tremendous appeal.

Designed by Zhang Shengtong, a seasoned industrial designer with multiple Red Dot and iF product design awards.

Chris has been blogging since the early days of the internet. He primarily focuses on topics related to tech, business, marketing, and pretty much anything else that revolves around tech. When he's not writing, you can find him noodling around on a guitar or cooking up a mean storm for friends and family.

