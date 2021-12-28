Save $100 on this huge 12.4-inch Galaxy S7 tablet, S-Pen included

The end of the year is almost here, which means companies left and right are scrambling to get inventory out the door. Samsung is one of those companies, and right now, they’re blowing out the massive 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 FE at a $100 discount. But you have to act fast because this price is set to expire on December 31.

Typically priced at $529.99, Samsung is offering a $100 discount in this limited-time offer. The best part is that they’re even throwing a free S-Pen. The model that’s up for grabs features 64GB of storage, but if you need more, Samsung has the 256GB model discounted to $549.99 (usually $679). So you have options.

So what’s this tablet have to offer? For starters, it features a massive 12.4-inch screen with a resolution of 2560x 1600 and a 16:10 aspect ratio. To compare apples to apples, the MacBook offers the same aspect ratio.

Image: KnowTechie

And then there’s the S Pen. Take notes in class, sketch out an idea or even doodle with the included S Pen, featuring a responsive new design that feels closer to pen on paper than ever before. In addition, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a long battery life to help you power through your day —and then some —on a single charge.

There’s a lot to like about this tablet, and being able to score one at a $100 discount is a no-brainer. And if you have an older tablet or a phone to trade-in, you can save up to an additional $150. If you can’t stomach the idea of an iPad purchase, this is your next best bet. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.