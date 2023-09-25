Upgrade and save: grab GEEKOM’s best-selling mini PC, save $120

If you’ve been dreaming of downsizing your clunky old desktop without sacrificing the power of a full-sized PC, then boy, do we have a deal for you.

And by “deal,” we mean an opportunity to save a cool $120 on any of GEEKOM’s best-selling Mini PCs.

You heard it right, folks. We’re talking about the Intel Nuc 13 Pro Arena Canyon i7-1360p 32+2 and the Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast Serpent Canyon i7-12700H 64+2.

Now, you might be thinking, “A mini PC? Isn’t that just a fancy word for a laptop?”

Oh, how wrong you are, dear reader. These aren’t just mini PCs. They’re the tech equivalent of stuffing an elephant into a phone booth. They’re small but mighty, like a chihuahua with the heart of a lion.

And they’re ready to roar their way into your home office setup.

First up, the Intel Nuc 13 Pro Arena Canyon i7-1360p 32+2. This little powerhouse is like the Mary Poppins bag of mini PCs – it just keeps surprising you with more.

Under its compact hood, you’ll find Intel’s latest Raptor Lake 1360P processor, ready to tackle anything from spreadsheets to gaming marathons.

It also boasts Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4, keeping you connected faster than a caffeine-addicted teenager on TikTok. With dual HDMI 2.1 ports, dual Thunderbolt 4, and four USB-A ports, it’s ready for all your devices.

And the cherry on top?

It comes with Intel vPro technology for added security and remote manageability. It’s like having your own personal IT department, minus the condescending sighs.

Connectivity: Its Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4 capabilities ensure fast, reliable connections, essential for seamless remote work or gaming.

Versatile I/O Options: Equipped with dual HDMI 2.1 ports, dual Thunderbolt 4, and four USB-A ports, it's ready to connect with a variety of devices.

Limited-Time Savings: The current deal offers a significant $120 discount, making it an excellent time to invest in this high-performing mini PC. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Now, let’s talk about the Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast Serpent Canyon i7-12700H 64+2. This mini PC is like a secret agent – sleek, powerful, and always ready for action.

It’s powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, which means it can handle heavy-duty tasks without breaking a sweat. But where it really shines is in its graphics.

The Intel Arc A770M Graphics will make your games look so good; you’ll think you’re inside them. And if you’re more into creating than gaming, this bad boy has got you covered with lightning-fast connectivity and streaming performance.

Plus, it’s got a cool design with RGB lighting, so it’ll look great next to your Funko Pop collection.

Compact Yet Powerful: Despite its mini size, it offers the processing power of larger desktops, perfect for those needing high performance in a small package.

Customizable Aesthetics: Its RGB-backlit top and replaceable mask allow for personal customization, adding a touch of personal flair to your tech.

So, how do you get your hands on these mini marvels for less? Just use the promo code knowtechienuc120 at checkout.

But hurry, this deal is like a comet – it’s brilliant, it’s exciting, and it’s not going to be around for long. The code expires on September 30, so grab this deal before it shoots off into the tech-deal cosmos.

Remember, good things come in small packages, especially when those packages are GEEKOM’s best-selling Mini PCs.

