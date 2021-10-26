Save $188 on this Galaxy Book Pro 360 and 32″ 4K smart monitor bundle

If you’re in the market for a new laptop and monitor, well you’re in luck because Samsung has a deal for you. Right now, you can save $188 on a bundle that includes a Galaxy Book Pro 360 and an M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor.

The total cost of the bundle is going to run you $1,691.98. It typically sells for $1,879.98, saving you, yup, you guessed it, $188. This includes the 1TB 15″ Galaxy Book Pro 360 in Mystic Navy, and a 32” M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor.

The only kicker with this offering is that this special bundle price is only good for today, so if you’re looking to knock someone off your holiday shopping list early, this is a worthy deal. Click the button below for more details.

