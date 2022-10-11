Save $80 on this 8TB Western Digital home cloud storage device

We all likely store some sort of data or files in one of the various cloud services, but what if we had our own cloud to access? Well, you can with the Western Digital My Cloud personal storage device.

And better yet, the 8TB version of the My Cloud is on sale for $80 off during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. That brings the total down to just $299.99.

Verified Staff Pick WD My Cloud 8TB – $299.99

You can get the Western Digital My Cloud home cloud storage device for just $299.99 on October 11 and 12. Rating $299.99 at Amazon On-Going Offer

The Western Digital My Cloud gives you the option for private, centralized storage inside your own home. Just hook the device up to your home network and you’re ready to start storing your photos, videos, and other files.

Then, you can access your content from anywhere as long as you have internet. Plus, you can easily organize and find all of your stored content and files using the My Cloud Home app.

This is a great solution if you have tons of files and data that you need to store and still have quick access to. And you won’t be able to beat this discounted price. Click the button below for more information.

NOTE: To get this price, you’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.

