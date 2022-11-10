Save over $100 on this 34″ curved gaming monitor

If you’re looking to improve your desk setup with a new curved monitor, Jlink has the perfect deal for you.

For a limited time, you can get Jlink’s 34-inch curved monitor for just $441.49, more than $100 off the original price.

To take full advantage of this deal, head over to the product page on Amazon. Make sure you click the Amazon coupon on the listing page to get $100 off.

Then, enter code JlinkUS11 at checkout to get an additional 5 percent off. But you’ll have to act quickly. This deal ends on November 20 at 11:59 PM PST.

Verified Jlink 34-inch curved monitor Clip a $100 Amazon coupon plus enter code JlinkUS11 to save an additional 5 percent. This offer expires on November 20 at 11:59 PM PST. Rating $441.49 at Amazon On-Going Offer

Jlink’s 34-inched curved monitor is designed with gamers in mind. It has a 144Hz refresh rate for that buttery smooth picture and a 1ms response time for as little input lag as possible.

With its widescreen 3440 x 1440 resolution, the monitor offers a crystal clear picture along with a wide range of colors.

The original price is still a great deal for a 34-inch curved monitor of this caliber and resolution.

But add on the more than $100 in savings you can get with this promotion, and the Jlink 34-inch curved monitor is a deal you won’t want to miss out on.

Deals Jlink 34-inch curved monitor This deal doesn’t last forever, so act quickly. Remember, claim the $100 coupon on Amazon and enter code JlinkUS11 for an extra 5 percent off. Offer ends on November 20 at 11:59 PM PST. Buy Now

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s but one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.