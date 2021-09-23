Save up to 40% on the Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7+ in this killer one-day sale from Samsung

Samsung’s Fall Discover event is turning out to be a banger, and it just keeps getting better. So what’s up for grabs today? For a limited time, you can save up to 40% on Galaxy Tab S7 or a Tab S7+ with an eligible trade-in, plus a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro for free with each purchase.

Don’t worry; if you’re not trading anything in, discounts are still plentiful. For example, the Galaxy Tab S7 11″ model is currently on sale for $389. It typically sells for $649. And if you have an eligible trade-in, the price gets zapped down to just $239. Click the button below for more details.

If you prefer the bigger Galaxy Tab S7+, the cost without a trade-in is $509. This tablet usually sells for $849. With an eligible trade-in, the price gets knocked down to a whopping $359. And if you’re part of Samsung’s discount program, the company will throw in a pair of free Galaxy Buds with your purchase, plus four months of free YouTube Premium. Not bad, right?

These are some of the best Android tablets around right now, so if you’re thinking of scooping one up, do yourself a favor and smash that buy button because these prices are only good for today. And if you miss out on today’s deal, Samsung has plenty of more deals lined up for the rest of the week, all of which can be found here.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.