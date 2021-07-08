Scam avoidance tips you should probably know

Online scams are everywhere these days, in our inboxes, our DMs, and the advertisements all over our timelines. So with so many scams, how can you protect yourself? Funds Back LTD are experts in fighting online scams, and today they’re sharing some top tips to avoid being a victim.

Beware of Memes and Quizzes

A lot of online scam behavior involves collecting your personal information in order to either steal your identity or gain access to your accounts. One way that scammers get this information is via seemingly innocent online quizzes and memes. Be wary of any “fun” meme that asks for the sort of information you might use as a security question, such as your mother’s maiden name, the town you were born in, the street you grew up on, or the name of your childhood pet.

Likewise, Funds Back LTD warns that you should watch out when taking a “What Breakfast Food Are You” quiz. Often, these quizzes will either ask the same personal questions, or they’ll ask for access to your social media accounts which may give them information that they can use either for scams, for targeted advertising, or for selling your information. Don’t give them what they want!

Use Unique, Secure Passwords

Make it hard for scammers to guess your password by using unique and secure passwords for every login. If you find it’s too much to remember, consider subscribing to a service that securely stores your password. Make sure to change your passwords from time to time, especially if you hear that a site you use was recently hacked.

It’s important to use unique passwords because if a hacker gets your password for one site, they will try to use it on others! Don’t make it easy for scammers!

Enable Two-Factor Authentication

In addition to using a secure password, consider enabling two-factor authentication, also known as 2FA. Some sites, such as your bank, may enable this by default. In essence, 2FA involves adding an extra step to get into your account. This might involve having a code emailed or texted to you, authenticating your login via an app on your phone, or a biometric component such as using a fingerprint scanner.

Always Think Before You Act

While some scammers operate by casually collecting and collating data, and buying passwords off the dark web, others try to catch you in the moment. They’ll send you a friend request or private message pretending to be someone you know, asking for help. Or they’ll send a threatening email claiming to have incriminating videos that they’ll send to your loved ones and boss.

Funds Back LTD is very familiar with this sort of scammer. These people are out to prey on your emotions, to either help those around you or to protect yourself. Their entire goal is to catch you unawares and get you to act based on emotion, rather than on logic.

When you get a concerning message, try not to react immediately! Take a step back and think about it. Maybe ask someone else for a second opinion. Read the message carefully looking for clues that something’s not right. Often, these messages will be intentionally vague, leaving it up to you to fill in the blanks for them.

Help is Available

If you do fall victim to an online scam, don’t give up! Help is available. If scammers gained unlawful access to your online accounts, tech support can often help you get your accounts back. If scammers extorted money from you, Funds Back LTD can help you get your money back. You have options to recover from an online scam.

