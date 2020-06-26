Scoop up this 16-foot LED RGB light strip for just $10

Are you looking to transform your TV experience? Need a room that needs some extra love? Do you like fancy lights? Well, if this is the case, you need to check out this deal Amazon is offering up right now. For a limited time, they’re blowing out this Minger 16.4-foot LED RGB light strip for just $10 with code R2OJ5ZOQ.

The strip light features with 20 primary colors and 6 DIY colors. Six lighting modes optional: Auto, Flash, 3 or 7 colors jump, 3 or 7 colors fading. Enable you to DIY different lighting styles depending on your mood. The flexible light strip allows you to bend or shape freely. You can also change its length by cutting it along the cutting mark or splicing it.

For $10, you really can’t complain. Just keep in mind, to get the discount, you’ll have to enter code R2OJ5ZOQ at checkout to see the savings. It’s as simple as that. For more details, click the button below.

