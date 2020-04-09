Score 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited for absolutely nothing

Last week Amazon featured a deal that gave new subscribers three free months of Amazon Music Unlimited. Apparently, someone forgot to remove the deal from Amazon’s website because somehow the deal is still available.

So, if you’re looking to try it out, Amazon will hook you up with you three free months for absolutely nothing. That’s right, three months of unlimited music streaming for the big fat price of $0. That’s really good.

Now keep in mind, this promotion is only good for new customers only. If you’re already subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited – this deal isn’t for you. And don’t worry, you don’t need Amazon Prime to score on this deal, the only kicker is that service will renew at $10 per month instead of $8 after the three-month period.

If you’ve been on the fence about signing up for a music streaming service you should absolutely take advantage of this deal. You can always cancel your subscription if worst comes to worst. $1 is probably the cheapest gamble you’ll make all year.

